Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 MNF Bonus for Lions-Ravens

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and start locking in these bonuses. New players can grab a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on Monday Night Football. Click here to start signing up.







Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on Ravens-Lions. This will unlock a $200 bonus win or lose. New players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook will raise the stakes for players on Monday Night Football. Grab a welcome bonus before checking out the other in-app offers. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to win on the NFL this season.

Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks $200 Ravens-Lions Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos 100% Parlay Profit Boost, Early Payout Specials, Daily Bet Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

NFL Week 3 is finishing up, but football fans have one last chance to win. Place a $5 bet on the Ravens or Lions to get a $200 bonus. Remember, players will receive this bonus no matter the outcome of the original wager.

The safety net bet is the right move for an adventurous bettor. Bet365 Sportsbook will back up any losses with up to $1,000 in bonuses. On the flip side, anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will take home straight cash.

How to Activate Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Creating a new account is a breeze on bet365 Sportsbook. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here to start the registration process. Input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.

to start the registration process. Input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.

Any losses on the safety net bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.

Monday Night Football Bet Boosts

There are tons of different ways to bet on the NFL with bet365 Sportsbook. Start with a welcome bonus before checking out the different bet boosts:

TD Stack: Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Zay Flowers and Amon-Ra St. Brown each to score a touchdown (+1100)

Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Zay Flowers and Amon-Ra St. Brown each to score a touchdown (+1100) Sun God: Amon-Ra St. Brown to record 7+ receptions, 100+ receiving yards and Lions to win (+1200)

Amon-Ra St. Brown to record 7+ receptions, 100+ receiving yards and Lions to win (+1200) Lamarvelous: Lamar Jackson to record 250+ passing yards, 50+ rushign yards and Ravens to win (+550)

Lamar Jackson to record 250+ passing yards, 50+ rushign yards and Ravens to win (+550) King Henry: Derrick Henry to rush for 100+ yards, score a touchdown and Ravens to win (+300)

Derrick Henry to rush for 100+ yards, score a touchdown and Ravens to win (+300) Sonic: Jahmyr Gibbs to record 100+ rushing yards, 20+ receiving yards and a touchdown (+1400)

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.