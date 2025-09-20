All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 89 65 .578 — New York 86 68 .558 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 89 65 .578 — New York 86 68 .558 3 Boston 84 70 .545 5 Tampa Bay 75 79 .487 14 Baltimore 73 81 .474 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 85 70 .548 — Cleveland 83 71 .539 1½ Kansas City 77 77 .500 7½ Minnesota 66 88 .429 18½ Chicago 58 96 .377 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 85 69 .552 — Houston 84 70 .545 1 Texas 79 75 .513 6 Athletics 73 81 .474 12 Los Angeles 69 85 .448 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 92 62 .597 — New York 80 74 .519 12 Miami 74 80 .481 18 Atlanta 72 83 .465 20½ Washington 62 92 .403 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 94 60 .610 — z-Chicago 88 66 .571 6 Cincinnati 78 76 .506 16 St. Louis 75 79 .487 19 Pittsburgh 65 89 .422 29

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 87 67 .565 — San Diego 83 71 .539 4 Arizona 77 77 .500 10 San Francisco 76 78 .494 11 Colorado 42 112 .273 45

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 10, Detroit 1

Athletics 4, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 3

Kansas City 20, Toronto 1

Boston 11, Tampa Bay 7

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 6

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

Seattle 4, Houston 0

Miami 6, Texas 4, 12 innings

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 0, 1st game

Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Athletics (Springs 10-11) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 6-13) at Detroit (Mize 14-5), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 5-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-10), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Yesavage 0-0) at Kansas City (Wacha 9-12), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 7-5) at Texas (Latz 2-0), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 4-16), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-6) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Early 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 11-11), 7:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 10, Detroit 1

Athletics 4, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets 12, Washington 6

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 6

St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 1

Miami 6, Texas 4, 12 innings

Philadelphia 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Athletics (Springs 10-11) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 6-13) at Detroit (Mize 14-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 10-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 9-7), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 8-13) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-8), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-10), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 17-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 7-12), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 7-5) at Texas (Latz 2-0), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 4-16), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 12-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.