All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|89
|65
|.578
|—
|New York
|86
|68
|.558
|3
|Boston
|84
|70
|.545
|5
|Tampa Bay
|75
|79
|.487
|14
|Baltimore
|73
|81
|.474
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|85
|70
|.548
|—
|Cleveland
|83
|71
|.539
|1½
|Kansas City
|77
|77
|.500
|7½
|Minnesota
|66
|88
|.429
|18½
|Chicago
|58
|96
|.377
|26½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|85
|69
|.552
|—
|Houston
|84
|70
|.545
|1
|Texas
|79
|75
|.513
|6
|Athletics
|73
|81
|.474
|12
|Los Angeles
|69
|85
|.448
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|92
|62
|.597
|—
|New York
|80
|74
|.519
|12
|Miami
|74
|80
|.481
|18
|Atlanta
|72
|83
|.465
|20½
|Washington
|62
|92
|.403
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|94
|60
|.610
|—
|z-Chicago
|88
|66
|.571
|6
|Cincinnati
|78
|76
|.506
|16
|St. Louis
|75
|79
|.487
|19
|Pittsburgh
|65
|89
|.422
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|87
|67
|.565
|—
|San Diego
|83
|71
|.539
|4
|Arizona
|77
|77
|.500
|10
|San Francisco
|76
|78
|.494
|11
|Colorado
|42
|112
|.273
|45
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 10, Detroit 1
Athletics 4, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 3
Kansas City 20, Toronto 1
Boston 11, Tampa Bay 7
Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 6
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2
Seattle 4, Houston 0
Miami 6, Texas 4, 12 innings
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Detroit 5
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 0, 1st game
Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Athletics (Springs 10-11) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 2-4), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 6-13) at Detroit (Mize 14-5), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 5-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-10), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Yesavage 0-0) at Kansas City (Wacha 9-12), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 7-5) at Texas (Latz 2-0), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 4-16), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-6) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Early 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 11-11), 7:35 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 10, Detroit 1
Athletics 4, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets 12, Washington 6
Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 6
St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 1
Miami 6, Texas 4, 12 innings
Philadelphia 8, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Detroit 5
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Athletics (Springs 10-11) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 2-4), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 6-13) at Detroit (Mize 14-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 10-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 9-7), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 8-13) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-8), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-10), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 17-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 7-12), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 7-5) at Texas (Latz 2-0), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 4-16), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 12-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 8-8), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
