Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for CFB, NFL Week 3 Games

Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game to win $200 in bonuses. New users can choose the $1,000 safety net bet instead. Players who lose on that initial wager will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook’s welcome bonus is great, but don’t forget about the other ways to bet on college football. Between early payout specials and daily bet boosts, there is no shortage of options.

Use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to start signing up.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Delivers 2 Sign-Up Options

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos 30% College Football SGP Profit Boost, Early Payout Specials, Daily Bet Boosts, etc.

Instead of locking players into one type of sign-up bonus, this bet365 promo brings options to the table. Any $5 bet will be enough to secure the guaranteed $200 bonus.

On the other hand, players can go even bigger on a first bet with the safety net offer. Lock in a cash wager on college football or any other matchup this weekend. If that bet loses, players will get bonus bets that match the initial stake. Bet365 Sportsbook will cover any losses up to $1,000.

College Football Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook has tons of different ways to bet on college football this season. Bet boosts are one of the most popular options each Saturday. Take a look at a few of this weekend’s most popular boosts:

Utah vs. Texas Tech: Utah to win the first half, Utah to win the game and over 57.5 total points (+325)

Utah to win the first half, Utah to win the game and over 57.5 total points (+325) Oregon vs. Oregon State: Over 56.5 total points, over 27.5 points in the first half and Oregon to cover 34.5 points (+600)

Over 56.5 total points, over 27.5 points in the first half and Oregon to cover 34.5 points (+600) Nebraska vs. Michigan: Nebraska to win the first quarter, Nebraska to win the game and Nebraska to score over 6.5 points in the first quarter (+450)

Nebraska to win the first quarter, Nebraska to win the game and Nebraska to score over 6.5 points in the first quarter (+450) Miami vs. Florida: Miami to win the moneyline in all four quarters

Miami to win the moneyline in all four quarters Indiana vs. Illinois: Illinois to win the first quarter, Illinois to win the game and Illinois to score over 6.5 points in the first quarter (+750)

Getting Started With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up with bet365 Sportsbook is the only way to qualify for the $200 bonus or the $1,000 safety net bet. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up, including here .

. Apply bonus code WTOP365 and fill out the required information sections.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Bet $5 to secure the $200 bonus or place a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Bet365 Sportsbook will offset any losses on the safety net with up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.