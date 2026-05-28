Ohtani dazzles with 6 hitless innings as the Dodgers lead the Rockies 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has pitched six hitless innings against the Colorado Rockies.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has pitched six hitless innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The right-hander walked four and struck out seven on Wednesday night. He left the game after throwing 99 pitches, 56 for strikes.

Ohtani hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first.

He allowed an earned run in the fourth on Willi Castro’s groundout to second, raising his ERA to 0.82.

Reliever Will Klein followed Ohtani to the mound.

The Dodgers led 3-1 after six.

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