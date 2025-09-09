FanDuel Promo Code: Get Upgraded $300 for NFL Week 2 Sunday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

There is no shortage of options on Sunday. We expect to see a lot of interest in the Super Bowl rematch featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but that is one of many intriguing matchups.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most trusted names in the industry and that doesn’t happen by accident. Take advantage of this new promo and hit the ground running.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Claim $300 NFL Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If Your Bet Wins More In-App Promos Game Center Same Game Parlays for Chiefs-Eagles, Vikings-Falcons and More Bonus Last Verified On September 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Picking a winner is the only hurdle to clear when it comes to this FanDuel promo. Simply sign up and place a $5 bet on any NFL Week 2 matchup. Sharp bettors who pick a winner will receive $300 in bonus bets.

From there, new users will have the chance to start testing out the FanDuel Sportsbook app. This promo is a low-risk, high-reward option that provides the perfect way to bet on the NFL.

Other Ways to Bet on NFL Week 2

FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for football fans during the NFL season. This $300 bonus is one of the best offers on the market, but there are tons of additional ways to bet on the NFL Week 2 matchups.

There are two Game Center Same Game Parlays available in the app. Check out this option for Chiefs-Eagles:

Patrick Mahomes to throw for 225+ passing yards

Isiah Pacheco to rush for 50+ yards

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown scorer

Over 44.5 total points

There is another Game Center Same Game Parlay available for Vikings vs. Falcons:

Falcons +5.5

Kyle Pitts anytime touchdown scorer

Justin Jefferson to record over 50+ receiving yards

Bijan Robinson to rush for 50+ yards

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

First off, it’s important to note that players can sign up without manually entering a promo code. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click here to activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10+ in cash using instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal or any other preferred payment method.

Bet $5 on the NFL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this first wager will receive $300 in total bonuses.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.