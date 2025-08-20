Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 20, 2025, 12:15 AM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -130 at DETROIT +110
N.Y Yankees -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
at MINNESOTA -132 Athletics +112
Texas -112 at KANSAS CITY -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -116 at MIAMI -102
N.Y Mets -180 at WASHINGTON +152
Milwaukee -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106
LA Dodgers -290 at COLORADO +235
at SAN DIEGO -142 San Francisco +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -146 at PITTSBURGH +124
at PHILADELPHIA -142 Seattle +120
at ARIZONA -118 Cleveland +100
at ATLANTA -184 Chicago White Sox +154
at LA ANGELS -130 Cincinnati +110

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up