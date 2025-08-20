MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -130 at DETROIT +110 N.Y Yankees -116 at TAMPA BAY -102…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -130 at DETROIT +110 N.Y Yankees -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 at MINNESOTA -132 Athletics +112 Texas -112 at KANSAS CITY -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -116 at MIAMI -102 N.Y Mets -180 at WASHINGTON +152 Milwaukee -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106 LA Dodgers -290 at COLORADO +235 at SAN DIEGO -142 San Francisco +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -146 at PITTSBURGH +124 at PHILADELPHIA -142 Seattle +120 at ARIZONA -118 Cleveland +100 at ATLANTA -184 Chicago White Sox +154 at LA ANGELS -130 Cincinnati +110

