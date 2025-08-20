MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -130 at DETROIT +110 N.Y Yankees -116 at TAMPA BAY -102…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-130
|at DETROIT
|+110
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|-132
|Athletics
|+112
|Texas
|-112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-116
|at MIAMI
|-102
|N.Y Mets
|-180
|at WASHINGTON
|+152
|Milwaukee
|-110
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-106
|LA Dodgers
|-290
|at COLORADO
|+235
|at SAN DIEGO
|-142
|San Francisco
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-146
|at PITTSBURGH
|+124
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|Seattle
|+120
|at ARIZONA
|-118
|Cleveland
|+100
|at ATLANTA
|-184
|Chicago White Sox
|+154
|at LA ANGELS
|-130
|Cincinnati
|+110
