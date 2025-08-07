Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 7, 2025, 12:14 AM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SEATTLE -270 Chicago White Sox +220

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -180 Cincinnati +152
Miami -118 at ATLANTA +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Athletics -130 at WASHINGTON +110

