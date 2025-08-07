MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -270 Chicago White Sox +220 National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SEATTLE
|-270
|Chicago White Sox
|+220
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-180
|Cincinnati
|+152
|Miami
|-118
|at ATLANTA
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Athletics
|-130
|at WASHINGTON
|+110
