MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -270 Chicago White Sox +220

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -180 Cincinnati +152 Miami -118 at ATLANTA +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Athletics -130 at WASHINGTON +110

