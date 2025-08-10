NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Results

Sunday At Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y. Lap length: 2.45 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Shane Van…

Sunday

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap length: 2.45 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 90 laps, 43 points.

2. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 90, 43.

3. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 90, 44.

4. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90, 42.

5. (3) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 90, 34.

6. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90, 45.

7. (19) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 90, 30.

8. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 90, 29.

9. (21) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 90, 28.

10. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 90, 27.

11. (18) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 90, 33.

12. (29) Erik Jones, Toyota, 90, 25.

13. (17) Ryan Preece, Ford, 90, 33.

14. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 90, 23.

15. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 90, 22.

16. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 90, 21.

17. (33) Zane Smith, Ford, 90, 20.

18. (8) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 90, 19.

19. (6) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 90, 18.

20. (7) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 90, 30.

21. (35) Noah Gragson, Ford, 90, 16.

22. (5) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 90, 15.

23. (34) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 90, 22.

24. (28) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 90, 18.

25. (22) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 90, 12.

26. (20) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 90, 18.

27. (23) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 90, 10.

28. (27) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 90, 9.

29. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 90, 9.

30. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 90, 7.

31. (16) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90, 12.

32. (30) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 90, 11.

33. (14) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 90, 6.

34. (31) Cole Custer, Ford, 90, 3.

35. (24) Josh Berry, Ford, 90, 2.

36. (37) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, 89, 1.

37. (39) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 89, 0.

38. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 89, 0.

39. (26) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 75, 2.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 101.263 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 10 minutes, 39 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 11.116 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0-18; C.Buescher 19-23; R.Preece 24; S.Van Gisbergen 25-36; R.Blaney 37-53; S.Van Gisbergen 54-62; C.Briscoe 63-68; B.Keselowski 69-73; S.Van Gisbergen 74-90

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Van Gisbergen, 3 times for 38 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 35 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 4; S.Van Gisbergen, 4; C.Bell, 3; K.Larson, 3; W.Byron, 2; C.Elliott, 1; R.Blaney, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; B.Wallace, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 812; 2. C.Elliott, 770; 3. D.Hamlin, 731; 4. C.Bell, 727; 5. K.Larson, 727; 6. R.Blaney, 710; 7. T.Reddick, 701; 8. C.Briscoe, 674; 9. A.Bowman, 644; 10. C.Buescher, 618; 11. B.Wallace, 610; 12. R.Preece, 584; 13. J.Logano, 583; 14. R.Chastain, 571; 15. K.Busch, 516; 16. A.Cindric, 502.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

