Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Redeem $10 Sign-Up Bonus for NFL Prediction Markets

Make your first $100 worth of trades after signing up with the Kalshi promo code. New customers will receive a $10 bonus to use toward buying contracts.

The preseason is a chance for NFL players to get in some practice before the regular season, and that is exactly what customers can do on Kalshi. Sports trading is a bit different, so you can use this bonus to get used to trading during an NFL game. Plus, it’s a great time to buy future contracts for conference winners, player awards and the Super Bowl.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Preseason Games

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus NFL Markets Preseason Games, Regular Season Games, Pro Football Champion, Division Winners, Player Awards, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have multiple preseason games on Thursday night. Find markets for the Colts vs. Ravens, Bengals vs. Eagles and Raiders vs. Seahawks.

It has the Colts with a 70% chance to get the win over the Ravens, who are at 30%. This means you can buy contracts for the Ravens at around 30 cents each. If they happen to win, every contract you have will result in a $1 payout.

Keep in mind that trading will be going in during the action. For example, let’s say the Ravens get off to a hot start and take an early lead. Their chances will likely go up, giving you an opportunity to sell your contracts for a profit before the result.

Steps to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi is a legal and trusted trading app that is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. New users can take these easy steps to score a bonus in time for NFL preseason action.

Click here to sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your full name, email, date of birth and other essential info to verify your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 worth of trades to release the $10 bonus.

Chances for the MVP Winner, Pro Football Champion

Take this time to buy contracts for who you think will win the MVP award. Lamar Jackson has the best chance to win another MVP at 17%, followed by Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts.

The Ravens and Eagles both have a 13% chance to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs and Bills are close at 12%, with the Lions at 7%.

The NFL is just one option for your bonus. Sports fans can find other markets for MLB, the WNBA, PGA Tour, NBA, college football and much more.

