Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, NFL Preseason Prediction Markets

Register with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 worth of trades. New customers will get a $10 bonus to use toward the NFL preseason, MLB and much more.

The NFL preseason continues Friday with the Lions vs. Falcons, Browns vs. Panthers and Commanders vs. Patriots. This is a great chance to learn how the prediction markets work before the regular season. Plus, it’s a great time to buy contracts for future outcomes, like conference winners and player awards.

Sign up here to apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Redeem a $10 bonus by making $100 worth of trades.

Start Using the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for the NFL

Get started by buying contracts for an NFL preseason game. For example, the Browns have a 31% chance to beat the Panthers on Friday night. This means you can buy contracts for around 31 cents each. If the Browns happen to get the win, each contract will result in a $1 payout.

Keep in mind that trading will be going on during the game. So, you can choose to sell your contracts to avoid losses or secure winnings. Let’s say the Browns jump out to an early lead. Their chances will likely go up, giving you a chance to sell for a profit.

It’s also a great time to make predictions on who you think will win it all. Go to the Pro Football Champion market to keep up with chances for the Bills, Chiefs, Ravens and others.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for New Users

Kalshi is a legal and regulated trading app. New customers can get started by taking these easy steps.

After making the minimum amount of trades, you’ll receive a $10 bonus. It even has a leaderboard, so you can find your username on the board after a successful week of trading.

Find Other Markets for MLB Games

Check out other markets for MLB matchups, like the Astros vs. Yankees, Phillies vs. Rangers, Mets vs. Brewers, Cubs vs. Cardinals, Red Sox vs. Padres, Rays vs. Mariners, Blue Jays vs. Dodgers and Nationals vs. Giants. The Dodgers have the best chance of any team to win the World Series this year.

And it has much more than sports. Some of the trending topics include who will win the next presidential election, number of rate cuts, TIME’s Person of the Year and “Freakier Friday” Rotten Tomatoes score.

Register through the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP to lock-in a $10 bonus for prediction markets.