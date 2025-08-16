Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NFL, MLB, UFC Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Make your first $100 worth of trades after signing up with the Kalshi promo code. New customers will automatically receive a $10 bonus.

Use this time during the preseason to learn how to make trades on Kalshi. Get a bonus to use toward some of the action on Saturday, such as the Packers vs. Colts, Ravens vs. Cowboys, Jets vs. Giants and Buccaneers vs. Steelers. Below, we explain how you can make trades on individual games and other outcomes, including who will win the championship.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Preseason Games

The Giants have a 63% chance to win against the Jets on Saturday night. This means you can buy contracts for a round 63 cents each. On the other hand, the Jets have a 37% chance to win.

Let’s say you buy a handful of contracts for the Jets. If they happen to win, every contract will result in a $1 payout. But keep in mind that there will be trading during the game, so you could have a chance to sell for a profit. The price is likely to go up of the Jets get off to a hot start.

The preseason is a great time to give Kalshi a try. Get ready for the first game of the season between the Cowboys and Eagles on Thursday, September 4th.

Apply the Kalshi Promo Code for a $10 Bonus

Kalshi is a legal and regulated prediction market app in the US. New customers can complete these steps to claim a bonus.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, date of birth, email address and last four digits of your SSN. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to release a $10 bonus.

In addition to the NFL, sports fans can find markets for MLB, the WNBA, PGA Tour, UFC and much more. It even has outcomes in politics, culture, economics and crypto.

Predict Division Winners, Player Awards, the Championship

Get in your future predictions before the regular season begins. There are markets for division winners, conference winners, player awards and the championship. The Ravens and Eagles each have a 13% chance, followed by the Bills and Chiefs with a 12% chance.

Options get more creative. For example, you can predict how many games Taylor Swift will attend this season or who will start at quarterback for the Colts in Week 1.

