Gonzales leads Pirates against the Giants after 4-hit performance

San Francisco Giants (56-56, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-64, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (56-56, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-64, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -136, Pirates +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants after Nick Gonzales had four hits against the Rockies on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has a 31-25 record in home games and a 48-64 record overall. The Pirates are 35-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has gone 28-30 on the road and 56-56 overall. The Giants have a 21-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen leads the Pirates with a .246 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 40 walks and 39 RBIs. Tommy Pham is 16 for 38 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has a .268 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 20 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Jung Hoo Lee is 13 for 37 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (hamstring), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.