FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 College Football, MLB, NFL Preseason Bonus

One of the largest welcome offers on the market can be yours when you sign up with the FanDuel promo code this weekend and bet at least $5 cash on Iowa State-Kansas or Stanford-Hawaii. A first time wager on either of these games will lock you into a "bet $5, win $300 bonus" deal that will award you $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager ends up successful. Of course, MLB action continues this weekend, and this offer is in-play for baseball as well. No code is needed, just click below to lock in.









Your qualifying offer can be on any market of a game that you feel confident in. This could range from a team’s moneyline or spread all the way to a player prop or parlay, for instance. If that first bet wins, you win an additional $300 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code for CFB Return, MLB Games

Make your first wager a winning one and receive an extra $300 bonus as a reward thanks to the brand new FanDuel promo code offer. The sportsbook is running out this massive deal just in time for the kick off of college football, where Iowa State takes on Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland this afternoon.

So, to make your bet eligible, you could choose from a number of different markets. For example, a bet of $20 on Kansas State to win outright as the favorite would be a popular wager for a lot of new bettors. Then, if you did place that wager and KSU did end up winning the game, FanDuel would trigger $300 worth of bonus bets into your account.

However, if you want to wait for the action tonight instead, Stanford-Hawaii is the perfect matchup. Your first bet on this game could look like something similar to $5 on Stanford to cover, as new head coach Frank Reich takes over the Cardinals for this year. Then, if Stanford does indeed cover the +2.5 spread on FanDuel, you win cash plus the $300 bonus.

Boostin’ with The Boys College Football Profit Boost

Check out the FanDuel app to find a ton more ways to score awesome deals. Get set up with your new account and then go find the following specials available right now:

Boostin’ with The Boys: Get a major odds enhancement on any college football game kicking off today

Soccer Profit Boost: Bet on any soccer game this weekend and grab enhanced odds for your wager

FanDuel Futures Day: Prepare for Futures Day on August 26th by checking out the latest odds on the app

Along with these deals, check out the NCAAF football page on the FanDuel app to find even more odds and offers. Use their lines and same game parlay options for any of the matchups today, plus their Quick Bets tab to find odds on the 1st drive result, the first scoring play and more.

FanDuel Promo Code: Steps to Creating Account

Have ready all of your personal information in order to complete the application process with no issues, like your name, age and current location. You will also need to pay attention to the directions on where you can upload the FanDuel promo code in order to lock in that welcome deal.

Connect your bank account and use a payment option to make an initial cash deposit of at least $5. This is only to start your account, and you can deposit more cash later if you wish.

If you happen to receive the $300 in bonus bets, you can use them on several wagers with FanDuel. Bonus bets do not have to be spent as a whole, as you can select the amount of bonuses you wish to use on a wager in your betslip. After seven (7) days, unused bonuses will expire.