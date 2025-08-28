FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Labor Day Weekend College Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This is a flexible offer that applies to a ton of different markets, but college football will be the top option for many players this weekend. There are games on Thursday night, but the best matchups are happening on Saturday and Sunday.

Three top-10 matchups are coming up with Ohio State-Texas, Clemson-LSU and Miami-Notre Dame. Heisman Trophy hopefuls will lead their teams onto the field in these matchups and FanDuel Sportsbok has tons of different ways to cash in on the games.

Click here to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code offer and turn a $5 winning wager into $300 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $300 Sign-Up Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If You Win More In-App Promos Week 1 CFB No Sweat Bet, CFB Profit Boost, Tail or Fade NEB-CIN, Game of the Week Boost for OSU-TEX, etc. Bonus Last Verified On August 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

First things first, let’s take a closer look at this sign-up bonus. In effect, new players will receive a 60-1 odds boost to use on college football, MLB or any other sport.

Place a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in bonuses. That is all it takes to cash in on this offer.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Creating a new account is a stress-free process on FanDuel Sportsbook. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get started:

Click here to start signing up. Players can bypass the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page.

to start signing up. Players can bypass the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Create a new account by filling out the required information sections and making a cash deposit of at least $5.

Finally, place a $5 bet on any game in any sport. Players who start with a winning wager will receive $300 in total bonuses.

Week 1 College Football Top 10 Matchups

There are dozens of college football games to choose from this weekend, but there are three matchups that will have our full attention. Check out the current FanDuel Sportsbook odds on these games:

No. 3 Ohio State (-2.5) vs. No. 1 Texas

No. 4 Clemson (-3.5) vs. No. 9 LSU

No. 10 Miami (+2.5) vs. No. 6 Notre Dame

Players will have other options on these games as well. Bet on player props for superstars like Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier. These three quarterbacks are the preseason favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Although we know anything can happen in college football, it’s highly likely that a few of these teams are playing for a championship in the College Football Playoff. FanDuel Sportsbook will have college football fans covered all season long.

