Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Win 20 $100 College Football No-Sweat Bets

Place a $100 bet on any football bet. Players who lose on that wager will receive $100 back in FanCash. Players will be eligible for 20 $100 no sweat bets FanCash on college football and NFL days. Players in NY will get 20 $25 no sweat bets FanCash on football days.

The NFL doesn’t kick off until next week, but players can already start betting on college football. Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the games, including three top-10 showdowns this weekend.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offers 20 Football Bets

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is the perfect way to gear up for football season. Remember, these 20 $100 no sweat bets FanCash are only applicable to football bets on football days.

For example, new users can place a $100 bet on Boise State vs. South Florida on Thursday. Place another $100 no sweat FanCash bet on Colorado vs. Georgia Tech on Friday. Do the same on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

How to Register With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a stress-free process. Here is a full breakdown for new players:

Fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start betting on college football with these no sweat bets FanCash.

Best College Football Matchups

Choose from dozens of college football games this weekend. Thursday night is highlighted by Boise State vs. South Florida. These are two of the group of five conference teams that have a shot at a College Football Playoff berth. In other words, this could be a pivotal game on the first night of Week 1.

Meanwhile, there are three top-10 matchups coming up later in the weekend. It’s far too early to say, but we won’t be shocked if we see a few of these schools fighting for a national championship in the College Football Playoff. Check out the current Fanatics Sportsbook odds for these games (odds are subject to change before kick-off):

No. 3 Ohio State (-1.5) vs. No. 1 Texas

No. 4 Clemson (-3.5) vs. No. 9 LSU

No. 10 Miami (+2.5) vs. No. 6 Notre Dame

