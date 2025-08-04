Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Redeem $300 MLB Monday Bonus Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Redeem $300 MLB Monday Bonus This article…

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Redeem $300 MLB Monday Bonus Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Redeem $300 MLB Monday Bonus This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new account with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Get one of four offers depending on your location to bet on one of the 13 MLB games set to take place on Monday night. Click here to start the sign-up process and secure this offer.





Now is a great time to get up and running with any of the four offers with WNBA games and NFL Preseason games taking place later on this week. The four welcome offers are listed below:

Bet $30, get $300 in bonus bets (MI, NJ, PA)

Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV)

10 days of $100 no-sweat bets in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH)

10 days of 100 percent profit boost tokens (NY only)

You can use MLB games like Yankees-Rangers or Reds-Cubs to take advantage of the offer you receive. In addition to this offer, you can get Daily Rewards and earn FanCash within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. FanCash can be used as betting bonuses or for merchandise purchases.

How To Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offers

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (MI, NJ, PA), 10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TV, VA, VT, WV, WY), and 100% Profit Boost Daily for 10 Days in NY Only In-App Promos Daily Rewards, Free Contests, etc. Bonus Last Verified On August 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All of these offers are easy to use. If you get the no-sweat bets or the profit boost tokens, you will immediately be able to use your first one once you have completed your account.

If you receive the $250 FanCash offer or the $300 bonus bet offer, you will have to place a $30 or $50 bet first. Bet on one of the aforementioned MLB games happening tonight and instantly get your reward.

There is no shortage of betting options within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You can use these offers to bet on any market, whether it be a simple moneyline wager, or even a prop or parlay market.

Sign Up For Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

All you have to do to redeem this offer is click here and create a new account. You will be asked to provide basic personal information to confirm your identify. This includes your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.

Next, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, PayPal account or several other options. This will cover your first wager with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Once you make your deposit, you will either be able to use your first token right away or place your first bet to activate your offer.

MLB Monday Features Parlays

When you are up and running with Fanatics Sportsbook, you will be able to take advantage of several opportunities within the app. These include pre-made parlay options. For each sport, you can click over to the “popular parlays” tab. A few of the popular options are listed below:

Kyle Stowers, Oneil Cruz, Kyle Schwarber EACH hit home runs (+6263)

Astros, Brewers, Yankees, Blue Jays, Padres all win (+1488)

Xavier Edwards, Christian Walker, Rafael Devers EACH record 1+ hits (+193)

Sonny Gray and Tyler Glasnow EACH 7+ strikeouts (+425)

Shohei Ohtani 2+ hits, Mookie Betts 1+ RBI, Will Smith 1+ hits, Dodgers moneyline (+1050)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.