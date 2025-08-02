DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 Instant Bonus for MLB Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the latest DraftKings promo code offer to score bonus bets for MLB action over the weekend. Click here to get started with a bet on any game. Then, take advantage of other profit boosts, no sweat bets and free contests on the app.









Place a $5 bet on an MLB game after signing up with the current DraftKings promo code offer. Win or lose, you’ll receive a $150 bonus.

There are plenty of MLB games to choose from on Saturday. Find odds for the Dodgers vs. Rays, Orioles vs. Cubs, Tigers vs. Phillies, Astros vs. Red Sox, Yankees vs. Marlins, Giants vs. Mets, Rangers vs. Mariners, Braves vs. Reds and Cardinals vs. Padres.

Click here to activate the best DraftKings promo code offer this weekend. Get a $150 bonus by placing a $5 bet on an MLB game.

DraftKings Promo Code Releases $150 MLB Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos MLB Profit Boost, PGA Top Finish Boost, NFL Futures Boost, Dynasty Rewards, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Use some of your bonus to bet on the pitching matchup in Philadelphia. Tarik Skubal will be on the mound for the Tigers. He is a heavy favorite (-450) to win the American League Cy Young. Detroit will face Zack Wheeler of the Phillies, who has the second-best odds (+130) to win the National League Cy Young Award. Go to the “Pitching Props” tab to find the following markets:

Strikeouts Thrown

Outs Records O/U

To Record a Win

Hits Allowed

Earned Runs Allowed

Walks Allowed

Even more props are available for hitters. Try betting home runs, hits, total bases, RBIs and more. There have been several noteworthy trades before the deadline, such as Eugenio Suarez going to the Mariners.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Complete these easy steps on Saturday to collect bonus bets for baseball and more sports. Browse through betting options for the UFC, WNBA and PGA.

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your full legal name, date of birth, email address and other basic information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method, such as online banking or a debit card. Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice.

Win or lose, you’ll receive a $150 bonus. Use (6) $25 bonus bets over the next seven days.

NFL Futures 25% Boost

There is currently a 25% profit boost for any future bet on the NFL. Use this time to make predictions on division winners, conference winners, awards and the Super Bowl. The Bills and Ravens are tied with the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +600. They are followed by the Eagles (+700), Chiefs (+850) and Lions (+1100).

The first game of the season is set for Thursday, September 4th. The Cowboys will be in Philadelphia to take on Jalen Hurts and the defending champs.

Follow the links on this page to unlock the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Place a $5 bet on any game to release a $150 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.