DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Instant Betting Bonus for MLB, WNBA Friday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The DraftKings promo code offer for the MLB Friday is the perfect way to get started. New players who take advantage of this opportunity can claim a $150 bonus instantly on the MLB betting slate today, the WNBA betting slate today, or any other sport and market. Start the registration process by clicking the links below, and then check out the DraftKings app for all of the additional in-app offers and bonuses.



Create an account and place a $5 bet the MLB, WNBA or any other available sport and market. Players who start by placing this $5 wager will receive $150 in total bonuses instantly, no matter what happens with that first bet. This bonus is for players to apply to any game this week.

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab a fresh start on DraftKings Sportsbook. Players will have the chance to secure these bonus bets in addition to other in-app offers.

Use the links above to access this DraftKings promo code offer on any MLB game. Bet $5 to get $150 instantly in bonuses, regardless of the outcome of the initial wager.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 Bonus Instantly for MLB

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos MLB Profit Boost, Soccer SGP Profit Boost, WNBA SGP Boost, Dynasty Rewards, etc Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new promo will provide users with a chance to turn a low-risk wager into big bonuses on DraftKings Sportsbook. The way it works is, any player who places a $5 bet will receive $150 in bonus bets instantly, as the outcome of that first bet does not matter.

New users will receive these bonus bets to use on the WNBA, MLB, soccer, tennis, golf and more. Think of this DraftKings promo as a head start for players.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Players can sign up from a computer or mobile device in a matter of minutes. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Use the links above to redeem this offer. Make sure to input basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Place a $5 bet on MLB to get $150 instantly in bonuses.

Any player who places that $5 initial bet will have access to bonuses for the MLB, tennis, golf, soccer, WNBA and more.

Additional In-App Offers on DraftKings

Of course, first thing first is to take advantage of this new user signup offer on DraftKings. It is a no-brainer offer where users are able to receive $150 in bonus bets instantly.

After that, check out everything else offered on DraftKings in the form of in-app promotions. These are available to all users on a daily basis, and include SGP profit boosts, no-sweat bets and odds boosts across all sports.