DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Betting Bonus for Premier League, MLB, NFL

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offer for one of the best welcome offers on the market. All new DraftKings users can receive $200 in bonus bets instantly Sunday on stretch run MLB games, Man United-Arsenal, NFL preseason, the BMW Championship and more, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. Use the links below to get started.







These bonus bets can be used for a loaded betting slate on Sunday, that features Premier League (highlighted by Manchester United vs. Arsenal), a full, 15 game MLB betting slate, two NFL preseason games and much, much more.

Sign up for DraftKings using the links above, and then check out the additional in-app offers on DraftKings.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV In-App Promos MLB HR Boost, WNBA Parlay Profit Boost, Soccer Mystery Boost, MLB Parlay Profit Boost, Dynasty Rewards, etc Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new user signup promotion on DraftKings provides all new users with a chance to turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets instantly, on top of over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV.

Place a $5 wager on any of the loaded slates worth of games today, including Man-U vs. Arsenal, Mariners vs. Mets and Bills/Bears today.

After signing up, make sure to take advantage of everything else offered on DraftKings in the way of in-app offers. There are a ton for todays slate, which will be detailed below.

Activating the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer when signing up for DraftKings. Players can register from a computer or mobile device in a matter of minutes. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Follow the links on this page to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Make sure to input basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Place a $5 bet to get $200 instantly in bonuses.

In-App Offers on DraftKings Today

With a loaded betting slate today, there is also a loaded slate of bonuses offered to all users on DraftKings as well.

There are two different MLB boosts for users to enjoy: a 34% MLB home run profit boost and an MLB parlay profit boost.

There are also two different soccer boosts as well: an SGP(x) profit boost and a Draw Breaker, which allows users to bet the moneyline on any soccer game, and get your stake back in bonus bets if the match is a draw.

While there are no boosts for the two NFL preseason games, there is an NFL futures profit boost that users can enjoy on any NFL futures bet for NFL season.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.