BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 U.S. Open, Tour Championship, MLB Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans have an opportunity to raise the stakes with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 this week. Between MLB, the Tour Championship, U.S. Open and college football, there should be something for everyone. Activate this offer by clicking here .







New players who sign up with this promo can start with a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses. Players in select states can turn a $10 winning wager into $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Don’t sleep on the different ways to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook. This is a great time to sign up and start reaping the rewards as football season approaches. Create an account and start locking in these bonuses.

Click here to activate BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and qualify for a welcome bonus. Grab a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Bet $10, Win $150 Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Parlay Boost Token, Odds Boost Token, MLB Parlay Boost Token, Golf Second Chance Promo, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s important to note that this is a state-specific offer for players. Create a new account in select states to qualify for the 15-1 odds boost (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Anyone who picks a winner on this initial $10 bet will win a $150 bonus.

On the other hand, most players will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. BetMGM Sportsbook will back up the losses on that initial wager with five bonus bets. For example, anyone who loses on a $1,500 first bet will receive five $300 bonus bets.

Activating BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

This BetMGM promo is a great way for new users to hit the ground running this week. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process.

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up, including here .

. Apply bonus code WTOP150 and answer the necessary information sections to create a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or place a $1,500 first bet.

Players who lose on the $1,500 first bet will receive bonus bets back.

Other Ways to Bet This Week

Sign up and grab a welcome bonus before checking out the other in-app offers available on BetMGM Sportsbook. There are any sport odds boost tokens available for straight bets and parlays. Not to mention, golf fans can lock up a second chance cash back offer.

With college football starting this weekend and the NFL not far behind, we expect to see a lot of football-related promos. This is a great time to sign up and start reaping the rewards.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.