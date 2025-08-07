BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 NFL Preseason, MLB Betting Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Don’t miss out on the chance to bet on MLB or the NFL preseason with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Set up a new account and start locking in bonuses with these offers. Click here to start signing up.







New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can place a $10 bet on any game. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses. Players in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook is a top-tier option for players in August. Start betting on baseball, football or any other sport with this offer. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and grab a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or secure a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Delivers $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Second Chance Tokens, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

All new players will be eligible for a sign-up bonus on BetMGM Sportsbook. This is an opportunity to start winning on MLB, NFL preseason, tennis, golf, soccer, WNBA and more. Place a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

New users in other states will receive a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses. Players will receive five bonus bets that add up to the initial stake.

We expect to see a lot of interest in MLB on Thursday night, but don’t forget about the NFL preseason games. There should be something for every sports fan this weekend.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook is a stress-free process. New users can create an account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here and input bonus code WTOP150 to automatically activate either offer.

and input bonus code WTOP150 to automatically activate either offer. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $10 on any game to get $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Players in other states will receive a $1,500 first bet. Any losses will be offset with up to $1,500 in bonuses.

NFL Preseason Odds

The NFL is officially back and there are three games to bet on this Thursday. Players can go big on the games with these BetMGM Sportsbook offers. Take a quick look at the current odds for these NFL preseason matchups (odds are subject to change before kick-off):

Baltimore Ravens (+6.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles (+6.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks (+5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.