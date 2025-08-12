BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 MLB Tuesday Betting Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get started with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and secure a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net with a new account. Use either of these promos to bet on tonight’s MLB games or any other market. Click here to start the easy registration process with BetMGM Sportsbook.





If you are a new user in MI, NJ, PA or WV, you will receive the $150 bonus offer. This requires a winning $10 bet to receive your reward. If you sign up in another eligible state, you will receive the $1,500 first bet safety net. Use either promo to bet on any market available across BetMGM Sportsbook.

MLB games like Phillies-Reds, Red Sox-Astros, Cubs-Blue Jays and Padres-Giants headline tonight’s slate. The Phillies, Astros and Padres won the first games of their series last night, while the Cubs-Blue Jays series gets started tonight.

You can also take advantage of your welcome offer for one of the WNBA matchups tonight. We have Wings-Fever and Liberty-Sparks as betting options.

Sign up before today’s games start to capitalize on the welcome offer you are eligible for and take advantage of in-app promos.

How To Use Both BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offers

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Second Chance Tokens, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

Let’s start with the $150 bonus offer, as that has the important caveat that you must win your initial $10 bet.

With this offer, make sure that you look at a wide variety of betting options and find one that you think is likely to settle as a win. Once you find a bet you are comfortable, place it and wait for it to settle to see if you win the $150 in bonus bets.

With the $1,500 first bet safety net, you can wager up to that amount and get your stake refunded if your bet loses. So, an $800 bet on the Phillies could net you a huge win, but you will also receive an $800 bonus refund if your bet loses.

Use any bonus bets you receive with either offer within one week before they expire from your account.

Popular MLB Parlays With BetMGM Sportsbook

One of the best parts of the BetMGM Sportsbook app is the pre-made parlays. Navigate to a specific sport or game to find popular parlays to take advantage for each night. A few examples for tonight’s MLB games are listed below:

Mariners moneyline, Josh Naylor over 0.5 hits, Marlins moneyline, Kyle Stowers over 0.5 hits (+470)

Paul Skenes over 6.5 strikeouts, Ranger Suarez over 5.5 strikeouts, Spencer Strider over 6.5 strikeouts (+585)

Phillies-Reds over 8.5 runs, Bryce Harper over 0.5 RBI, Elly De La Cruz over 0.5 RBI (+600)

Red Sox-Astros over 8.5 runs, Roman Anthony over 0.5 RBI, Jose Altuve over 0.5 RBI (+1000)

Claim BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Click here or on any of the other links on this page to claim this offer. Enter the bonus code WTOP150 and provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.) to get started.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your first bet to activate the welcome offer you are eligible for.

Any bonus bets you receive with either offer will be valid for seven days before they expire.