BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 MLB, NFL Preseason, UFC Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure a welcome bonus on this weekend’s NFL preseason games. Start with a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. Activate this offer by clicking here .







New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can place a $10 bet on the NFL or any other game. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. Players in other states can grab a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook will deliver a welcome bonus in time for Friday night’s preseason NFL games. With the regular season right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to sign up.

Click here to register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. New players will get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offers $150 NFL Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Second Chance Tokens, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, Baseball Bet Fest, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

There are two different opportunities on the table for players this weekend. Most new users will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. BetMGM Sportsbook will offset any losses with five bonus bets that add up to the initial stake.

Players who sign up in select states will be eligible for a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on any game to get $150 in bonuses with a win. This offer is only available for players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Although we expect to see a lot of interest Friday night in the NFL, don’t forget about other options this weekend. Players can place wagers on MLB, tennis, golf, WNBA and even UFC 319.

How to Register With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Apply bonus code WTOP150 and answer the information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Place a $10 bet on any game to win $150 in bonuses or start with the $1,500 first bet.

Players who lose on the first bet will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Friday Night NFL Preseason Games

BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players during the 2025 NFL season. Get a feel for the app by placing bets on the preseason games this weekend. There are two Friday night matchups to choose from.

Check out the current odds on these matchups (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Atlanta Falcons (+3) vs. Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks (-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.