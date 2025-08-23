Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get Upgraded $200 Bonus for MLB, College Football

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Set up a new account with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to dive into the MLB & NFL betting slate Saturday along with the NCAAF Week 0 slate. Activate this offer and start with a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Use the links below to start the registration process.







There are two different offers available on bet365 for new players to take advantage of, depending on user preference. Place a $5 bet on any game this week to win $200 in bonuses. Players will win these bonuses regardless of the game’s outcome. New users who want to go bigger can start with the $1,000 safety net bet. Any losses on that initial wager will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Click the links above to activate bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $200 Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Leagues Cup Boost, 30% NCAAF Championship Future Boost, MLB Odds Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two different routes to take when it comes to this bet365 promo. New users who want to keep things simple can place a $5 bet on any game. This will unlock the $200 bonus no matter what happens in the selected game.

The safety net bet is an opportunity for new players to raise the stakes. Place a wager on bet365 up to $1,000, and receive bonus bets of the initial stake if that bet loses. Winning bets will be paid out via cash winnings, as normal.

Redeeming the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on bet365 Sportsbook. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Use the links below to start signing up. Apply bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.

Any losses on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Weekend Betting Slate Preview

There is a ton going on for this weekend betting slate, which features a ton of different sports being played. Week 0 of the NCAAF season begins today, with six games to dive into, including the Kansas State vs. Iowa State in Ireland.

There are also 15 MLB games Saturday, which is typically the case over the weeekend. There are some fun matchups, including an NL West rivalry series between the Dodgers and Padres.

Then, the NFL preseason finishes up on this weekend and Saturday specifically, with four games tonight and 10 games scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 12 p.m. ET between the Ravens and the Commanders.

With a ton to get into, get started on bet365 with your choice between two signup offers.