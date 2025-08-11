Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Key MLB, WNBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to pick a welcome offer for Sunday Night Baseball. Click here to lock-in bonus bets or make a sizeable wager on MLB matchups like Yankees-Twins, Phils-Reds, Red Sox-Astros and more.







A $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code will automatically release a $150 bonus. This is the most popular choice, and the one we recommend to most new users. The other option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net. Make a larger bet than usual and get a bonus refund after a loss.

In Houston, it will be Garrett Crochet getting the ball for the Red Sox (-175) who will be tasked with battling Cristian Javier, who is making his first appearance of the season. Javier, who missed 14 month after getting Tommy John surgery, posted a 3.89 ERA in seven appearances last year.

Sign up here to use the bet365 bonus code wTOP365. Get a $150 bonus after a $5 bet or unlock a $1,000 safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB Monday

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB SGP Boosts, Early Payout, WNBA Boosts, PGA Boosts, NFL Preseason Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Simply make your first $5 bet on any market to release the guaranteed bonus. But if you’re using the safety net, take more time to browse through the different markets to find your favorite option for an aggressive wager.

Then, check out some of the same-game parlay boosts for August 11:

Yankees to win and Aaron Judge to record 1+ hits (+160)

Phillies, Brewers and Dodgers all to win (+433)

Jarren Duran, Shohei Ohtani and Rafael Devers 1+ RBI each (+2134)

Bryce Harper and Shae Langeliers both to homer (+1600)

Guide to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code

It doesn’t take long for new customers to get started with this welcome offer. It is now available to bettors in Kansas, along with many other stats. Take these steps to claim a bonus or make your largest bet of the week.

Click here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill in your name, email, residential address and date of birth. Deposit $10 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a $5 bet to claim a $150 bonus or bet up to $1,000 using the safety net.

The outcome of your first bet doesn’t matter when selecting the guaranteed bonus, while a loss with the safety net will cause a bonus refund.

Make Future Bets on the NFL Season

The NFL preseason is underway, making it the perfect time to get in your future bets. Bet365 even has boosts for select futures. For example, the odds for the Lions to win the Super Bowl have been increased to +1200 and the odds for Travis Hunter to lead the Jaguars in TD’s this season are now at +550.

New customers who follow the links above to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can pick an offer on Sunday night. Bet $5 to redeem a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.