Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Any Game Betting Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to get your choice of $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net for tonight’s MLB games and more. Lock in your bonus bets or use your safety net to bet on games like Phillies-Reds, Cubs-Blue Jays, Red Sox-Astros or Padres-Giants.

Click here to start the easy registration process.





The bet365 welcome offer is unique in the sports betting industry, as it give you the choice between the two rewards. Use your desired offer to bet on any market tonight. Now is a good time to get up and running, as your account will be off to a good start ahead of the NFL Preseason games taking place later this week.

Any of the aforementioned MLB games will work with either offer. These games carry much significance for playoff races across MLB. Every team will be in action tonight after a few were off on Monday, so new users will have plenty of betting options. The WNBA also provides two betting options with Wings-Fever and Liberty-Sparks.

Activate Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offers

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB $10 SGP Safety Net, Wings-Fever 30% SGP Boost, Cincinnati Open 50% Boost, MLB Daily Lineups, MLB Early Payout, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The $150 bonus offer is popular for new users, so let’s go through how to use it. All you have to do is bet $5 on any market to unlock your bonus bets. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, and you will receive your reward before your bet even settles.

So, you could bet $5 or more on a team like the Astros to win tonight and instantly unlock your $150 in bonus bets.

With the $1,000 first bet safety net, you will have the flexibility to bet up to that amount knowing that bet365 has your back. If you wager something like $750 on the Astros to win, you will have the chance to secure a large cash payout. A losing bet will trigger a $750 bonus refund to your account.

Make sure to use any bonus bets within one week before they expire from your account.

Bet365 MLB Tuesday Boosted Bets

One of the best parts of the bet365 app is that you can take advantage of boosted bet markets for several sports. Tonight’s MLB games are included. Some examples of popular bets are listed below:

Phillies, Yankees, Mets all win (+300 boosted to +342)

Cal Raleigh, Kyle Schwarber, Shohei Ohtani EACH hit 1+ home runs (+1721 boosted to +2013)

Julio Rodriguez, Jose Ramirez, J.T. Realmuto EACH 3+ total bases (+2302 boosted to +2870)

George Kirby, Carlos rodon, Spencer Strider, Paul skenes EACH record 7+ strikeouts (+1276 boosted to +1494)

How To Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Click here or on any of the other links on this page. There, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. to set up your account. Enter the bonus code WTOP365 to secure your new user offer.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method to cover your first wager. This can be done with a credit card, debit card, PayPal account or several other compatible options. Your initial bet will activate your desired offer from bet365.

Any bonus bets you receive with either reward will be valid for one week before they expire.