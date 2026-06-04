Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for MLB Games, Golden Knights-Hurricanes Stanley Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile with the Kalshi promo code WTOP here and unlock $10 in bonuses for MLB Thursday action today along with the Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Trading Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Verified On June 4th, 2026

If you are looking to build a data-driven prediction portfolio on today’s MLB slate, new Kalshi customers can claim an exciting $10 sign-up bonus to increase their initial capital. Whether you are evaluating the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks or identifying market inefficiencies in the Athletics visiting the Chicago Cubs, this offer provides extra value for your first day on the platform. To qualify, simply create your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is active and funded, your $10 bonus will be unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, such as the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves. Kalshi is currently available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to trade.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability LAD @ ARI LAD 56% / ARI 44% ATH @ CHC CHC 55% / ATH 45% TOR @ ATL ATL 65% / TOR 35%

To meet the trading requirements for your bonus, you can target either end of the probability spectrum today. If you allocate a $10 trade on the heaviest favorite, the Atlanta Braves, a winning prediction yields a small profit. Conversely, backing the slate’s biggest underdog, the Toronto Blue Jays, offers a lucrative profit in comparison.

When examining the underlying metrics to validate these prices, the top favorites possess strong data profiles to support their implied probabilities. The Dodgers showcase a high-powered offense generating a .265 team batting average, a .790 OPS, and 328 runs scored, significantly outpacing the Diamondbacks (.242 AVG, .699 OPS, 273 runs). Furthermore, Los Angeles holds a clear advantage on the mound, carrying a stellar 3.08 team ERA compared to Arizona’s 4.04 ERA.

Similarly, the Braves are statistically well-positioned to handle the Blue Jays. Atlanta’s lineup is producing a .259 average and .761 OPS, overshadowing Toronto’s .244 average and .690 OPS. The Braves’ pitching staff also boasts an impressive 3.16 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, providing a distinct efficiency edge over the Blue Jays’ 3.96 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.

Expand Your Portfolio: NBA And Stanley Cup Finals

While today’s MLB slate provides an excellent starting point for fulfilling your initial trade requirements, new Kalshi customers are not limited to the baseball diamond. Your unlocked $10 sign-up bonus can also be deployed to trade on outcomes in both the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Finals. Leveraging these bonus funds across high-liquidity championship markets for the Golden Knights, Hurricanes, Knicks or Spurs allows you to diversify your prediction portfolio and capitalize on the extensive data available during the final rounds of the basketball and hockey seasons.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started on the platform and unlocking your welcome offer is a logical, straightforward process. Whether you are analyzing the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks or the Athletics visiting the Chicago Cubs, follow these precise steps to claim your $10 sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register here by entering your standard personal information and providing required proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, strictly use the Kalshi promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to ensure your account is active and funded for trading. Execute Your Trades: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of total trades on the platform. You do not need to risk $10 on a single market; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades will successfully satisfy this requirement.

Once you have accumulated $10 in total trades—whether you focus your volume on the Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves or another market entirely—your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited and available for immediate use.