Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 College Football, MLB Betting Bonus Friday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Labor Day Weekend is loaded with top sports action spanning Major League Baseball and the first full Saturday of college football, and the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will secure a pair of great sign up offers throughout all of it. Whether it’s a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net, new players can take on MLB action like Braves-Phillies or college football games like Auburn-Baylor Friday night ahead here .







Action will resume Saturday with the much-hyped showdown between Ohio State and Texas, while other key games like LSU-Clemson and Alabama-Florida State are also on deck.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Full Offer Details for Labor Day Weekend

The starting point addresses the key question on any new player’s mind — what’s in store when I use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365? The answer is choice in that it’s the only app that dishes out a pick of two welcome offers.

The bet $5, win $200 bonus is the more popular of the two options. With a guaranteed component, any $5 first bet on games this weekend will return $200 in bonus bets that convey once the qualifying wager settles. From there, take on straight wagers, parlays, and SGPs. The second offer is a $1,000 safety net that runs back bonus bets in the event of a losing first bet. So, say you like Auburn to outlast Baylor on FOX tonight or the Phillies to win a second straight over the Braves. If the opposite were to happen on a $500 first wager, bet365 returns $500 in bonus bets that can then be played over the coming days.

How to Get Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

The bet365 app is currently available in 14 states with the most recent being Kansas which came live earlier this month. To get the best possible offer, you can sign up using the links above and hit the official offer landing page.

Click through to complete the registration process and provide important details like your full name, address, and birthdate. Doing so will verify key details and declare eligibility.

From there, make a $10 first deposit using debit cards, online banking, PayPal and other safe, secure and convenient options. Note that this is the minimum deposit requirement for the $200 bonus offer. Larger wagers that take advantage of the safety net will require corresponding larger deposits.

Be sure to type bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted. This will access the $200 bonus or safety net, which you will select prior to making the first bet.

Select a game on the schedule for this weekend. Once that game finishes, the $200 bonus will be at your disposal.

States where this offer is available include New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kansas, Virginia, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Indiana and more.

Odds Boosts for Friday Night Action

After securing the welcome promo, turn your attention to other offers like the NCAAF safety net that scores a separate $10 in bonus bets back should your college football wager miss.

You can also grab 30% boost on any team to make the college football playoffs, a 100% CFB boost on parlays, a 50% super boost for MLB games, college football early payouts (17+ point leads score as an automatic win) and more.