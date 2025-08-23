Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Kansas State-Iowa State CFB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The first day of college football continues with three night games and players can cash in with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This promo will unlock a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet for players. Click here to unlock this offer.







Register for this promo and place a $5 bet on any game in college football or MLB. Players will receive $200 in bonuses after placing that bet. New users who want to go bigger can place a $1,000 safety net bet on any matchup.

Bet365 Sportsbook will provide players with this unique promo. Choose between these welcome bonuses before checking out the other in-app offers available.

Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and start with a $200 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Sign Up

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos College Football Bet Boosts, MLB Early Payout Special, MLB Bet Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we start looking at the different college football matchups on Saturday night, let’s take a closer look at the sign-up process on bet365 Sportsbook:

Click here to start signing up. Input promo code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.

to start signing up. Input promo code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit at least $10 using any of the preferred payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game to secure this $200 bonus or place a $1,000 safety net bet.

Anyone who loses on the safety net bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Win $200 Promo With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

There are two different ways to bet on college football with this bet365 promo. Keep things simple with a $5 bet on college football or MLB. No matter what happens in that game, players will receive $200 in bonuses.

The safety net bet is a more flexible offer for players. Anyone who picks a winner on that first bet will take home straight cash. Players who lose on this safety net bet will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in bonuses. Bet365 Sportsbook will match any losses up to $1,000.

College Football Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook has tons of options for college football fans this sesaon. Check out the different bet boosts on Kansas-Fresno State, Western Kentucky-Sam Houston State and Hawai’i-Stanford. Here are a few of the most popular boosts:

Bryson Donelson to score a touchdown, Emmanuel Henderson Jr. to score a touchdown and both teams to score 15+ points (+600)

Kansas to win, score over 34.5 points and Daniel Hishaw Jr. to score 2+ touchdowns (+400)

La’Vell Wright, Hunter Watson, Jaden McGill and Elijah Green each to score a touchdown (+800)

CJ Williams to score a touchdown, Landon Sims to score a touchdown and both teams to score 20+ points (+700)

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.