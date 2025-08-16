Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 UFC 319 Fight Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new account with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $150 bonus offer or a $1,000 first bet safety net for UFC 319. Activate your preferred offer with a bet on any Saturday night fight or another market available with bet365. Click here to start the easy sign-up process.







The Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight will headline a stacked card for UFC 319 at The United Center in Chicago. Du Plessis is going for a third consecutive title defense in the fight against Chimaev.

Previously, Du Plessis defended his middleweight title with wins over Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. In 2024, Du Plessis claimed the belt with a win over Strickland.

However, Chimaev will be a tough challenge. He has never lost in MMA, despite dealing with many injuries.

A bet on the Du Plessis-Chimaev fight or any other market will be eligible for your desired welcome offer from bet365. Sign up in time to bet on Saturday’s fights and capitalize on in-app promos in addition to your new user offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For UFC 319

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB $10 SGP Safety Net, WNBA 30% SGP Boost, MLB Daily Lineups, MLB Early Payout, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Both of these offers are easy to use, but the $150 bonus is popular, so let’s go through that one first. All you have to do is bet $5 on any market to unlock your bonus bets.

As an example, you can bet $5 on Chimaev to beat Du Plessis to immediately unlock your $150 in bonus bets to use on any other market within the bet365 app.

With the more aggressive $1,000 first bet offer, you will be able to wager up to that amount and get a bonus refund if your bet loses. So, if you bet something like $750 on Chimaev, you could start your account with a big win. But if your bet loses, you will receive a $750 bonus refund to use later on.

Any bonuses you receive with either offer will be valid for seven days before they expire.

Boosted Bets For Du Plessis vs. Chimaev, UFC 319

One of the best features of the bet365 app is the boosted bet opportunities. Just go to a specific sport or event to find the available markets that have boosted odds:

Dricus Du Plessis by KO, TKO, DQ or submission, over 2.5 rounds (+1000 boosted to +1100)

Khazman Chimaev by submission, under 1.5 rounds (+350 boosted to +400)

Lerone Murphy beats Aaron Pico, over 2.5 rounds (+240 boosted to +260)

Geoff Neal beats Carlos Prates, over 1.5 rounds (+320 boosted to +375)

Jared Cannonier beats Michael Page, over 2.5 rounds (+275 boosted to +300)

How To Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

Claiming this offer from bet365 is easy. Just click here or on any of the other links on this page. There, you will need to enter the bonus code WTOP365 along with basic identifying information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address and more.

Next, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, PayPal account or several other compatible options. Lastly, place your first wager to activate your offer with bet365.

Bonus bets you receive from either offer will expire one week after they are credited to your account.