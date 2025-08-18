Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Promo for MLB, Bengals-Commanders

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new account with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 for your choice of $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net. Use either offer to bet on tonight’s Bengals-Commanders preseason game or any other market across. Click here to get up and running with bet365.





The NFL regular season is getting closer, so that means teams are getting their starters some reps in their upcoming preseason matchups. Tonight’s game will have a bit of a regular season feel at the start. Players like Jayden Daniels, Deebo Samuel, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase will take the field for each team.

Players dealing with injuries will not participate, however. Star Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin will also not play as he is seeking a new contract with the team.

Use either offer from bet365 to bet on this game or MLB games like Brewers-Cubs, Astros-Tigers and Mariners-Phillies tonight.

When you sign up before tonight’s action starts you will be able to make the most of your welcome offer and capitalize on additional in-app offers.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose Offer For Bengals-Commanders

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos 30% MLB SGP Profit Boost, MLB Early Payout, Sinner vs. Alcaraz 50% Boost, Daily Lineups, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s start with the $150 bonus offer. All you have to do is bet $5 on any market to unlock this offer. The best part is that you do not have to worry about winning your initial wager.

Maybe you are a big Commanders fan and want to bet on them to win tonight against the Bengals. You could bet $5 or more on Washington to win and immediately get your bonus bets before that initial wager even settles.

If you prefer the more aggressive $1,000 first bet, you can jumpstart your account with a huge win or get your stake refunded. If you bet something like $700 on the Commanders to win, you will either collect a large cash payout, or you will get your $700 stake returned in the form of a bonus if your bet loses.

Bet365 Alternate Spreads For Bengals-Commanders

The regular point spread has the Bengals favored by four points in tonight’s game. However, you can find several other alternative lines when you click on this individual matchup and scroll down. Some of these options are listed below:

Bengals: -7.5 (+158), -6.5 (+123), -5.5 (+112), -4.5 (+108), -3.5 (-118), -2.5 (-152)

Commanders: +7.5 (-215), +6.5 (-170), +5.5 (-152), +4.5 (-148), +3.5 (-122), +2.5 (+112)

These are just some of the alternate spread markets. When you expand the menu, you can find markets from one point all the way up to 24 points.

How To Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

To claim the welcome offer from bet365, you just have to complete the easy sign-up process by following the steps listed below:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Enter bonus code WTOP365

Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.)

Make an initial deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)

Place your initial $5 bet to activate the $150 bonus offer or use the $1,000 first bet safety net

Any bonus bets you receive from either of these offers will be valid for seven days before they expire from your account.