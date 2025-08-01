Bet365 Bonus Code WEEK365: Claim $150 MLB, WNBA Friday Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Major League Baseball delivers a full slate of games featuring every team. Players who were moved ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline will be making their debuts for several teams across the league. Matchups like Tigers-Phillies, Astros-Red Sox, Giants-Mets and Rangers-Mariners have playoff implications.

The WNBA provides five games to bet on with Liberty-Sun, Mercury-Dream, Valkyries-Sky, Fever-Wings and Sparks-Storm.

All of these games are eligible to activate your desired offer with bet365. Having the choice between these two rewards is unique in the sports betting industry. Sign up through one of our links to maximize the benefits of your welcome offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For MLB, WNBA Friday

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB 30% SGP Boost, MLB Early Payout, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On Aug. 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s start with the $1,000 first bet safety net, as that is the simple offer to use. You will be able to wager up to that amount and get your stake refunded if your bet settles as a loss.

If you put something like $600 on the Tigers to beat the Phillies, you will have the chance to collect a big payout if you win or get you $600 stake refunded if your bet loses. Any market for a WNBA game will work to activate this offer, too.

If you prefer the $150 bonus offer, you will just have to bet $5 on any market to activate it. Once you place your wager, you will have your $150 in bonus bets credited to your account.

Maybe you want to bet on the Mets to beat the Giants on Friday. As long as that bet is $5 or more, you will receive the $150 in bonus bets.

Any bonuses you receive from either offer will be valid for seven days before they expire.

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WEEK365

Create your new account after clicking here and enter the bonus code WEEK365 to redeem your welcome offer. You will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address and more to activate your account.

Next, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your first wager with bet365 to activate either reward.

Use any bonus bets within one week. Unused bets will expire after that period of time.

Bet365 In-App Promos, Boosts

When you are set up with your new bet365 account, you will be able to secure in-app offers that provide boosts, early payouts and more. These types of offers are available for MLB games, WNBA games and more throughout the sports calendar. Check in each day to see the available offers for the biggest games.

In addition to these offers, you can take advantage of boosted bet specials within the bet365 app. Navigate to a specific sport or even an individual game to see the popular pre-made bet specials that have boosted odds.