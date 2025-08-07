All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 68 48 .586 — Boston 64 52 .552 4 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 68 48 .586 — Boston 64 52 .552 4 New York 61 54 .530 6½ Tampa Bay 57 59 .491 11 Baltimore 52 63 .452 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 66 50 .569 — Cleveland 59 55 .518 6 Kansas City 57 58 .496 8½ Minnesota 54 60 .474 11 Chicago 42 72 .368 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 64 51 .557 — Seattle 62 53 .539 2 Texas 60 56 .517 4½ Los Angeles 55 60 .478 9 Athletics 51 66 .436 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 65 49 .570 — New York 63 52 .548 2½ Miami 56 57 .496 8½ Atlanta 47 66 .416 17½ Washington 45 69 .395 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 70 44 .614 — Chicago 66 48 .579 4 Cincinnati 60 55 .522 10½ St. Louis 58 58 .500 13 Pittsburgh 49 66 .426 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 66 49 .574 — San Diego 64 51 .557 2 San Francisco 58 57 .504 8 Arizona 54 61 .470 12 Colorado 30 84 .263 35½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 9, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 2

Toronto 20, Colorado 1

Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 4

Miami 6, Houston 4

Washington 2, Athletics 1

Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Thursday’s Games

Athletics 6, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Athletics (Ginn 2-3) at Baltimore (Sugano 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8) at Detroit (Skubal 11-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-6), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-3) at Texas (Kelly 9-6), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 5-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 6-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 11-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-5) at Seattle (Castillo 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Athletics at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 20, Colorado 1

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 6, Houston 4

Washington 2, Athletics 1

Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4

San Diego 3, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

Athletics 6, Washington 0

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Burns 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Atlanta (Elder 4-8), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-3) at Texas (Kelly 9-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 6-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 11-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-5) at Arizona (Gallen 8-12), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 8-6) at San Francisco (Teng 0-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

