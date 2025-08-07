All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|68
|48
|.586
|—
|Boston
|64
|52
|.552
|4
|New York
|61
|54
|.530
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|57
|59
|.491
|11
|Baltimore
|52
|63
|.452
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|66
|50
|.569
|—
|Cleveland
|59
|55
|.518
|6
|Kansas City
|57
|58
|.496
|8½
|Minnesota
|54
|60
|.474
|11
|Chicago
|42
|72
|.368
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|51
|.557
|—
|Seattle
|62
|53
|.539
|2
|Texas
|60
|56
|.517
|4½
|Los Angeles
|55
|60
|.478
|9
|Athletics
|51
|66
|.436
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|65
|49
|.570
|—
|New York
|63
|52
|.548
|2½
|Miami
|56
|57
|.496
|8½
|Atlanta
|47
|66
|.416
|17½
|Washington
|45
|69
|.395
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|70
|44
|.614
|—
|Chicago
|66
|48
|.579
|4
|Cincinnati
|60
|55
|.522
|10½
|St. Louis
|58
|58
|.500
|13
|Pittsburgh
|49
|66
|.426
|21½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|66
|49
|.574
|—
|San Diego
|64
|51
|.557
|2
|San Francisco
|58
|57
|.504
|8
|Arizona
|54
|61
|.470
|12
|Colorado
|30
|84
|.263
|35½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 9, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 2
Toronto 20, Colorado 1
Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 4
Miami 6, Houston 4
Washington 2, Athletics 1
Kansas City 7, Boston 3
Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Thursday’s Games
Athletics 6, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Athletics (Ginn 2-3) at Baltimore (Sugano 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8) at Detroit (Skubal 11-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-6), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-3) at Texas (Kelly 9-6), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 5-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 6-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 11-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-5) at Seattle (Castillo 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Athletics at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 4, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1
Toronto 20, Colorado 1
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami 6, Houston 4
Washington 2, Athletics 1
Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4
San Diego 3, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
Athletics 6, Washington 0
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Burns 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Atlanta (Elder 4-8), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-3) at Texas (Kelly 9-6), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-2), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 6-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 11-3), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-5) at Arizona (Gallen 8-12), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 8-6) at San Francisco (Teng 0-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
