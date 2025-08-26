Live Radio
2026 Minnesota Twins Schedule

The Associated Press

August 26, 2025, 6:17 PM

March 26 at Baltimore

March 28 at Baltimore

March 29 at Baltimore

March 30 at Kansas City

April 1 at Kansas City

April 2 at Kansas City

April 3 Tampa Bay

April 4 Tampa Bay

April 5 Tampa Bay

April 6 Detroit

April 7 Detroit

April 8 Detroit

April 9 Detroit

April 10 at Toronto

April 11 at Toronto

April 12 at Toronto

April 13 Boston

April 14 Boston

April 15 Boston

April 17 Cincinnati

April 18 Cincinnati

April 19 Cincinnati

April 21 at N.Y. Mets

April 22 at N.Y. Mets

April 23 at N.Y. Mets

April 24 at Tampa Bay

April 25 at Tampa Bay

April 26 at Tampa Bay

April 27 Seattle

April 28 Seattle

April 29 Seattle

April 30 Toronto

May 1 Toronto

May 2 Toronto

May 3 Toronto

May 5 at Washington

May 6 at Washington

May 7 at Washington

May 8 at Cleveland

May 9 at Cleveland

May 10 at Cleveland

May 12 Miami

May 13 Miami

May 14 Miami

May 15 Milwaukee

May 16 Milwaukee

May 17 Milwaukee

May 18 Houston

May 19 Houston

May 20 Houston

May 22 at Boston

May 23 at Boston

May 24 at Boston

May 25 at Chicago White Sox

May 26 at Chicago White Sox

May 27 at Chicago White Sox

May 28 at Chicago White Sox

May 29 at Pittsburgh

May 30 at Pittsburgh

May 31 at Pittsburgh

June 1 Chicago White Sox

June 2 Chicago White Sox

June 3 Chicago White Sox

June 4 Kansas City

June 5 Kansas City

June 6 Kansas City

June 7 Kansas City

June 9 at Detroit

June 10 at Detroit

June 11 at Detroit

June 12 St. Louis

June 13 St. Louis

June 14 St. Louis

June 15 at Texas

June 16 at Texas

June 18 at Texas

June 19 at Arizona

June 20 at Arizona

June 21 at Arizona

June 22 L.A. Dodgers

June 23 L.A. Dodgers

June 24 L.A. Dodgers

June 26 Colorado

June 27 Colorado

June 28 Colorado

June 29 at Houston

June 30 at Houston

July 1 at Houston

July 3 at N.Y. Yankees

July 4 at N.Y. Yankees

July 5 at N.Y. Yankees

July 7 Cleveland

July 8 Cleveland

July 9 Cleveland

July 10 L.A. Angels

July 11 L.A. Angels

July 12 L.A. Angels

July 17 at Chicago Cubs

July 18 at Chicago Cubs

July 19 at Chicago Cubs

July 20 at Cleveland

July 21 at Cleveland

July 22 at Cleveland

July 23 at Cleveland

July 24 Athletics

July 25 Athletics

July 26 Athletics

July 28 Kansas City

July 29 Kansas City

July 30 Kansas City

July 31 at Seattle

Aug. 1 at Seattle

Aug. 2 at Seattle

Aug. 4 at Kansas City

Aug. 5 at Kansas City

Aug. 6 at Kansas City

Aug. 7 at Milwaukee

Aug. 8 at Milwaukee

Aug. 9 at Milwaukee

Aug. 10 Baltimore

Aug. 11 Baltimore

Aug. 12 Baltimore

Aug. 14 Philadelphia

Aug. 15 Philadelphia

Aug. 16 Philadelphia

Aug. 18 Atlanta

Aug. 19 Atlanta

Aug. 20 Atlanta

Aug. 21 at San Diego

Aug. 22 at San Diego

Aug. 23 at San Diego

Aug. 24 at Athletics

Aug. 25 at Athletics

Aug. 26 at Athletics

Aug. 28 Chicago White Sox

Aug. 29 Chicago White Sox

Aug. 30 Chicago White Sox

Aug. 31 Detroit

Sept. 1 Detroit

Sept. 2 Detroit

Sept. 4 at Chicago White Sox

Sept. 5 at Chicago White Sox

Sept. 6 at Chicago White Sox

Sept. 7 at Detroit

Sept. 8 at Detroit

Sept. 9 at Detroit

Sept. 11 Cleveland

Sept. 12 Cleveland

Sept. 13 Cleveland

Sept. 14 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 15 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 16 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 17 at L.A. Angels

Sept. 18 at L.A. Angels

Sept. 19 at L.A. Angels

Sept. 20 at L.A. Angels

Sept. 21 at San Francisco

Sept. 22 at San Francisco

Sept. 23 at San Francisco

Sept. 25 Texas

Sept. 26 Texas

Sept. 27 Texas

