2026 Minnesota Twins Schedule

March 26 at Baltimore
March 28 at Baltimore
March 29 at Baltimore
March 30 at Kansas City
April 1 at Kansas City
April 2 at Kansas City
April 3 Tampa Bay
April 4 Tampa Bay
April 5 Tampa Bay
April 6 Detroit
April 7 Detroit
April 8 Detroit
April 9 Detroit
April 10 at Toronto
April 11 at Toronto
April 12 at Toronto
April 13 Boston
April 14 Boston
April 15 Boston
April 17 Cincinnati
April 18 Cincinnati
April 19 Cincinnati
April 21 at N.Y. Mets
April 22 at N.Y. Mets
April 23 at N.Y. Mets
April 24 at Tampa Bay
April 25 at Tampa Bay
April 26 at Tampa Bay
April 27 Seattle
April 28 Seattle
April 29 Seattle
April 30 Toronto
May 1 Toronto
May 2 Toronto
May 3 Toronto
May 5 at Washington
May 6 at Washington
May 7 at Washington
May 8 at Cleveland
May 9 at Cleveland
May 10 at Cleveland
May 12 Miami
May 13 Miami
May 14 Miami
May 15 Milwaukee
May 16 Milwaukee
May 17 Milwaukee
May 18 Houston
May 19 Houston
May 20 Houston
May 22 at Boston
May 23 at Boston
May 24 at Boston
May 25 at Chicago White Sox
May 26 at Chicago White Sox
May 27 at Chicago White Sox
May 28 at Chicago White Sox
May 29 at Pittsburgh
May 30 at Pittsburgh
May 31 at Pittsburgh
June 1 Chicago White Sox
June 2 Chicago White Sox
June 3 Chicago White Sox
June 4 Kansas City
June 5 Kansas City
June 6 Kansas City
June 7 Kansas City
June 9 at Detroit
June 10 at Detroit
June 11 at Detroit
June 12 St. Louis
June 13 St. Louis
June 14 St. Louis
June 15 at Texas
June 16 at Texas
June 18 at Texas
June 19 at Arizona
June 20 at Arizona
June 21 at Arizona
June 22 L.A. Dodgers
June 23 L.A. Dodgers
June 24 L.A. Dodgers
June 26 Colorado
June 27 Colorado
June 28 Colorado
June 29 at Houston
June 30 at Houston
July 1 at Houston
July 3 at N.Y. Yankees
July 4 at N.Y. Yankees
July 5 at N.Y. Yankees
July 7 Cleveland
July 8 Cleveland
July 9 Cleveland
July 10 L.A. Angels
July 11 L.A. Angels
July 12 L.A. Angels
July 17 at Chicago Cubs
July 18 at Chicago Cubs
July 19 at Chicago Cubs
July 20 at Cleveland
July 21 at Cleveland
July 22 at Cleveland
July 23 at Cleveland
July 24 Athletics
July 25 Athletics
July 26 Athletics
July 28 Kansas City
July 29 Kansas City
July 30 Kansas City
July 31 at Seattle
Aug. 1 at Seattle
Aug. 2 at Seattle
Aug. 4 at Kansas City
Aug. 5 at Kansas City
Aug. 6 at Kansas City
Aug. 7 at Milwaukee
Aug. 8 at Milwaukee
Aug. 9 at Milwaukee
Aug. 10 Baltimore
Aug. 11 Baltimore
Aug. 12 Baltimore
Aug. 14 Philadelphia
Aug. 15 Philadelphia
Aug. 16 Philadelphia
Aug. 18 Atlanta
Aug. 19 Atlanta
Aug. 20 Atlanta
Aug. 21 at San Diego
Aug. 22 at San Diego
Aug. 23 at San Diego
Aug. 24 at Athletics
Aug. 25 at Athletics
Aug. 26 at Athletics
Aug. 28 Chicago White Sox
Aug. 29 Chicago White Sox
Aug. 30 Chicago White Sox
Aug. 31 Detroit
Sept. 1 Detroit
Sept. 2 Detroit
Sept. 4 at Chicago White Sox
Sept. 5 at Chicago White Sox
Sept. 6 at Chicago White Sox
Sept. 7 at Detroit
Sept. 8 at Detroit
Sept. 9 at Detroit
Sept. 11 Cleveland
Sept. 12 Cleveland
Sept. 13 Cleveland
Sept. 14 N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 15 N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 16 N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 17 at L.A. Angels
Sept. 18 at L.A. Angels
Sept. 19 at L.A. Angels
Sept. 20 at L.A. Angels
Sept. 21 at San Francisco
Sept. 22 at San Francisco
Sept. 23 at San Francisco
Sept. 25 Texas
Sept. 26 Texas
Sept. 27 Texas
