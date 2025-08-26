Live Radio
2026 L.A. Angels Schedule

The Associated Press

August 26, 2025, 6:17 PM

March 26 at Houston

March 27 at Houston

March 28 at Houston

March 29 at Houston

March 30 at Chicago Cubs

March 31 at Chicago Cubs

April 1 at Chicago Cubs

April 3 Seattle

April 4 Seattle

April 5 Seattle

April 6 Atlanta

April 7 Atlanta

April 8 Atlanta

April 10 at Cincinnati

April 11 at Cincinnati

April 12 at Cincinnati

April 13 at N.Y. Yankees

April 14 at N.Y. Yankees

April 15 at N.Y. Yankees

April 16 at N.Y. Yankees

April 17 San Diego

April 18 San Diego

April 19 San Diego

April 20 Toronto

April 21 Toronto

April 22 Toronto

April 24 at Kansas City

April 25 at Kansas City

April 26 at Kansas City

April 27 at Chicago White Sox

April 28 at Chicago White Sox

April 29 at Chicago White Sox

May 1 N.Y. Mets

May 2 N.Y. Mets

May 3 N.Y. Mets

May 4 Chicago White Sox

May 5 Chicago White Sox

May 6 Chicago White Sox

May 8 at Toronto

May 9 at Toronto

May 10 at Toronto

May 11 at Cleveland

May 12 at Cleveland

May 13 at Cleveland

May 15 L.A. Dodgers

May 16 L.A. Dodgers

May 17 L.A. Dodgers

May 18 Athletics

May 19 Athletics

May 20 Athletics

May 21 Athletics

May 22 Texas

May 23 Texas

May 24 Texas

May 26 at Detroit

May 27 at Detroit

May 28 at Detroit

May 29 at Tampa Bay

May 30 at Tampa Bay

May 31 at Tampa Bay

June 1 Colorado

June 2 Colorado

June 3 Colorado

June 5 at L.A. Dodgers

June 6 at L.A. Dodgers

June 7 at L.A. Dodgers

June 8 Houston

June 9 Houston

June 10 Houston

June 12 Tampa Bay

June 13 Tampa Bay

June 14 Tampa Bay

June 15 at Arizona

June 16 at Arizona

June 17 at Arizona

June 18 at Athletics

June 19 at Athletics

June 20 at Athletics

June 21 at Athletics

June 22 Baltimore

June 23 Baltimore

June 24 Baltimore

June 26 Athletics

June 27 Athletics

June 28 Athletics

June 29 at Seattle

June 30 at Seattle

July 2 at Seattle

July 3 Boston

July 4 Boston

July 5 Boston

July 7 at Texas

July 8 at Texas

July 9 at Texas

July 10 at Minnesota

July 11 at Minnesota

July 12 at Minnesota

July 17 Detroit

July 18 Detroit

July 19 Detroit

July 20 St. Louis

July 21 St. Louis

July 22 St. Louis

July 24 at San Francisco

July 25 at San Francisco

July 26 at San Francisco

July 27 Houston

July 28 Houston

July 29 Houston

July 31 Milwaukee

Aug. 1 Milwaukee

Aug. 2 Milwaukee

Aug. 4 at Baltimore

Aug. 5 at Baltimore

Aug. 6 at Baltimore

Aug. 7 at Miami

Aug. 8 at Miami

Aug. 9 at Miami

Aug. 10 Texas

Aug. 11 Texas

Aug. 12 Texas

Aug. 13 Texas

Aug. 14 Kansas City

Aug. 15 Kansas City

Aug. 16 Kansas City

Aug. 18 at Houston

Aug. 19 at Houston

Aug. 20 at Houston

Aug. 21 at Texas

Aug. 22 at Texas

Aug. 23 at Texas

Aug. 24 Cleveland

Aug. 25 Cleveland

Aug. 26 Cleveland

Aug. 28 Philadelphia

Aug. 29 Philadelphia

Aug. 30 Philadelphia

Aug. 31 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 1 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 2 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 4 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 5 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 6 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 7 at Boston

Sept. 8 at Boston

Sept. 9 at Boston

Sept. 11 at Washington

Sept. 12 at Washington

Sept. 13 at Washington

Sept. 14 Seattle

Sept. 15 Seattle

Sept. 16 Seattle

Sept. 17 Minnesota

Sept. 18 Minnesota

Sept. 19 Minnesota

Sept. 20 Minnesota

Sept. 22 at Athletics

Sept. 23 at Athletics

Sept. 24 at Seattle

Sept. 25 at Seattle

Sept. 26 at Seattle

Sept. 27 at Seattle

