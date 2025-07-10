Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Use $1,000 in Bonuses for MLB Fantasy Contests

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

These are the different offers available when signing up with the Underdog promo code:

Start making picks on the Mets vs. Orioles, Cubs vs. Twins, Marlins vs. Reds, Mariners vs. Yankees, Rays vs. Red Sox, Guardians vs. White Sox, Nationals vs. Cardinals, Braves vs. Athletics, Rangers vs. Angels and Diamondbacks vs. Padres. Below, we look at some of the most popular Higher/Lower markets.

MLB Higher/Lower Picks for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match Bonus Up to $1,000 (SC, WI, ND)

Play $5, Get $50 Instant Bonus (MN, AL)

Combination of $1,000 Deposit Match and $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer Above Awarded in All Other Eligible States In-App Promos Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Make 2+ picks to create a standard entry. All legs must hit, but these result in the largest payouts. The other option is to flex an entry of 3+ picks and still receive some winnings if one leg is incorrect. These are just some of the markets available on Thursday:

Elly De La Cruz: 2.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Aaron Judge: 0.5 home runs

Cal Raleigh: 10.5 fantasy points

Walker Buehler: 15.5 pitching outs

Junior Caminero: 1.5 total bases

Jarren Duran: 1.5 hits

Spencer Strider: 7.5 strikeouts

Corey Seager: 0.5 singles

Eduardo Rodriguez: 2.5 earned runs

You can also draft teams every day in tournaments. Accumulate fantasy points to win a share of prize pools. Be sure to check the rankings to see which players are projected to score the most points. It even has a news feed, which displays the latest injuries and roster updates around MLB.

Underdog Promo Code: Guide to Register

There is a helpful guide on the app that explains the different types of picks and in-app bonuses. First, complete these steps to claim the best welcome offer in your state.

Click here to register with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email address and date of birth. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method.

The amount of your deposit will determine the bonus for those with the 50% deposit match. Others can score an instant $50 bonus after a $5 entry or take advantage of each offer.

Apply Bonus to the NBA Summer League, Wimbledon, Scottish Open

Your bonus can be used for more than just MLB picks. There are markets for the NBA Summer League, WNBA, Wimbledon and Scottish Open. Cooper Flagg is a popular option for Thursday night as the rookie takes the court for the Mavericks.

It has a special 55% profit boost for the Wimbledon. Try using this for picks on Carlos Alcaraz and other players during the semifinals on Friday.

