Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 in Bonus Cash for MLB Picks & Drafts

Get a daily fantasy bonus with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Sign up here to claim a welcome offer for MLB on Sunday, like the Tigers vs. Rangers.









The Underdog promo code will unlock one of the following offers:

50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 (SC, WI, ND)

Play $5, Get Instant $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

$1,000 Deposit Match + $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer Above (All Other Eligible States)

We have a full slate of MLB action throughout the day on Sunday, including the Red Sox vs. Cubs, Astros vs. Mariners, Brewers vs. Dodgers and Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks. This will lead us into the matchup in Arlington, TX at 7 pm ET.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Get a $1,000 deposit match, instant $50 bonus or both offers.

Higher/Lower Picks for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

All MLB games have Higher/Lower markets. Make 2+ picks to create a standard entry and try for the largest payout. Every leg must hit, unless you choose to flex an entry of 3+ picks. You’ll still get a smaller payout if only one leg is incorrect.

These are some of the popular markets for the Tigers vs. Rangers:

Tarik Skubal: 7.5 strikeouts

Corey Seager: 6.5 fantasy points

Wyatt Langford: 0.5 total bases

Gleyber Torres: 0.5 home runs

Marcus Semien: 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

Adolis Garcia: 0.5 home runs

Riley Greene:0.5 singles

Spencer Torkelson: 0.5 batter walks

Javier Baez: 0.5 runs

Underdog Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Start making picks on baseball, basketball and other sports after taking these easy steps. All new customers in eligible states can get a bonus for daily fantasy.

Enter your full name, physical address and other info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card.

The amount of your deposit will determine the deposit match. And the outcome of your first $5 entry doesn’t matter for those getting the $50 bonus. Be sure to check the promotions tab after using an offer to find boosts. It has a useful guide that explains boosters and other unique features.

Draft Players & Compete for Prize Pools

Try entering some of the drafts to compete for prizes. Draft a team of MLB players and go up against other customers for a chance to win a share of prize pools.

Go to the rankings to see stats for the top players. You can view projections and learn who is going early in other drafts. It even includes a news feed, allowing users to check injuries and roster updates from around MLB.

Sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP to unlock a welcome offer for daily fantasy. Claim a 50% deposit match up to $1,000, a guaranteed $50 bonus after a $5 entry or both offers.