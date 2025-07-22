Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Fantasy Bonus for MLB, WNBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get bonus cash for daily fantasy with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Register here to activate a welcome offer. Then, make picks on MLB and WNBA players.









The Underdog promo code will unlock one of the following offers:

50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 (SC, WI, ND)

Play $5, Snag Instant $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

$1,000 Deposit Match + $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer Above (All Other Eligible States)

There are several ways to make picks, with Higher/Lower being the most popular. Choose an MLB player to record over or under their projection. There are totals for home runs, hits, RBIs, strikeouts and more. You can make other entries with Rivals. Two players are listed, and you simply pick which one will accumulate the most fantasy points.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Grab a $1,000 deposit match, instant $50 bonus or both offers.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB on Tuesday

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Deposit Match Up to $1,000 (SC, WI, ND)

Instant $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

Combo of $1,000 Deposit Match + $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer Selected Above (All Other Eligible States) In-App Promos Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are Higher/Lower totals for all MLB games. Find options on Tuesday for the Tigers vs. Pirates, Padres vs. Mariners, Red Sox vs. Phillies, Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Giants vs. Braves, Astros vs. Diamondbacks, Brewers vs. Mariners and Twins vs. Dodgers.

The number of selections in your entry will determine the potential payout. These are just some of the popular markets:

Jose Ramirez: 0.5 home runs

Casey Mize: 4.5 strikeouts

Elly De La Cruz: 1.5 hits

Christopher Sanchez: 38.5 fantasy points

Aaron Judge: 9.5 fantasy points

Max Scherzer: 15.5 pitching outs

Jacob deGrom: 1.5 earned runs

Juan Soto: 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Corey Seager: 1.5 total bases

Cal Raleigh: 0.5 home runs

Shohei Ohtani: 2.5 total bases

How to Register with the Underdog Promo Code

Get started on one of the most popular fantasy apps by activating a welcome offer. New customers can take these easy steps to register.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and other basic info to verify your identity. Make a deposit using PayPal or another payment method.

The amount of your initial deposit will determine your bonus when using the 50% deposit match. And the outcome of a $5 entry doesn’t matter for those receiving the $50 bonus.

Draft WNBA Players to Compete for Prizes

There are new drafts every day for the WNBA and other sports. Pick a team of players and go up against other customers for a chance to win prize pools. For example, the “WNBA Tuesday Tip-Off” tournament has a $5 entry and $45,000 worth of prizes. Check the news feed to learn about the latest injuries and updates, such as Caitlyn Clark being out on Tuesday.

There are already drafts available for the upcoming NFL season. It’s time to do some research to see which players you want, especially rookies.

New customers can follow the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Get $1,000 deposit match and instant $50 bonus for daily fantasy.