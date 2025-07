Tour de France Results

Sunday, July 6 2nd Stage A 130 mile ride from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer 1. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck,…

Sunday, July 6

2nd Stage

A 130 mile ride from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer

1. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 4:45:41.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, same time.

3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

4. Romain Grégoire, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

5. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, same time.

6. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Team Picnic PostNL, same time.

7. Aurélien Paret-Peintre, France, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

8. Kévin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, same time.

9. Simone Velasco, Italy, XDS Astana Team, same time.

10. Jenno Berckmoes, Belgium, Lotto, same time.

Also

18. Matteo Jorgenson, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

19. Neilson Powless, USA, EF Education-EasyPost, same time.

44. Sepp Kuss, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, :31 behind.

108. Quinn Simmons, USA, Lidl-Trek, 5:35.

167. William Barta, USA, Movistar Team, 10:57.

Overall Standings

1. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 8:38:42

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 8:38:46

3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 8:38:48

4. Kévin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 8:38:52

5. Matteo Jorgenson, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

6. Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar Team, same time.

7. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 8:39:13

8. Joseph Blackmore, Great Britain, Israel – Premier Tech, 8:39:23

9. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, same time.

10. Ben O’Connor, Australia, Team Jayco Alula, same time.

Team Standings

1. Groupama-FDJ, 25:57:07.

2. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 25:57:07.

3. Alpecin-Deceuninck, 25:58:36.

4. UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 25:58:44.

5. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 25:58:56.

6. TotalEnergies, same time.

7. Cofidis, same time.

8. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 25:59:04

9. Team Jayco Alula, 25:59:27

10. EF Education – EasyPost, 25:59:34

