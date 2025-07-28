Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Use $100 in Bonus Cash for MLB Entries, Home Run Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to score bonus cash for MLB picks this week. Click here to activate this welcome offer in time for a full slate of games on Monday.









New customers who use the Sleeper promo code will get a 100% deposit match. Collect up to $100 in bonus cash for MLB fantasy contests.

You can also start with a free pick for Paige Bueckers. Take the WNBA star to record over 0.5 points for the Wings on Monday night. This is nearly a guaranteed winner, giving you a better chance to be successful with your opening entry.

Sign up here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Score a $100 bonus for daily fantasy and begin with a free pick.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Daily MLB Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Profit Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of selections in your contest will determine your potential winnings. There are totals for all MLB games, such as the Rays vs. Yankees, Dodgers vs. Reds, Braves vs. Royals, Red Sox vs. Twins, Cubs vs. Brewers, Rangers vs. Angels and Mets vs. Padres.

Pick more or less several of the following projections to create an entry on Monday:

Christopher Sanchez: 30.5 fantasy points

George Springer: 1.5 total bases

Spencer Strider: 5.5 hits allowed

Nick Kurtz: 0.5 home runs

Matthew Boyd: 4.5 strikeouts

Mitch Keller: 18.5 outs

Elly De La Cruz: 6.5 fantasy points

Shohei Ohtani: 0.5 home runs

Kyle Schwarber: 2.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Manny Machado: 1.5 hits

How to Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

Win up to 1,000X your cash by making picks on this fantasy app. Customers can follow along with stats using live game casts, chat with friends and conduct research before making picks. First, complete these easy steps to score bonus cash.

Click here to sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address, phone number and full name to verify your identity. Make a deposit with a debit card or another payment method up to $100.

The entire amount of your first deposit will be matched with a bonus, which cannot exceed $100. Be sure to use the entire bonus before it expires. The “My Picks” tab easily allows you to track your active and completed contests.

Find Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts

Sleeper regularly adds picks on sale and multiplier boosts. On Monday, there is a pick on sale for Cal Raleigh. Take the catcher for the Mariners to record over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI. It was initial at 2.5, so you have a better chance to hit the over. Raleigh currently leads MLB with 41 home runs so far this season.

And a multiplier boost is available for Fernando Tatis Jr. Instead of 1.33X, you can take him to have more than 0.5 hits with a 1.55X multiplier, which will result in more winnings.

Sign up through the links above to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Snag $100 in bonus cash for daily fantasy and start with a free pick.