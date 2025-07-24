Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Use $100 Deposit Match Bonus for MLB, WNBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to get bonus cash for MLB and WNBA fantasy. Click here to activate a deposit match and start with a free pick.









New customers who sign up with the Sleeper promo code will get a 100% deposit match. Redeem up to $100 in bonus cash and include a free pick in your opening entry. The total for Yu Darvish has been set to 0.5 outs, making this an easy option for your first contest.

There is also a multiplier boost for Cal Raleigh, who leads MLB with 39 home runs this season. Instead of 2.63X, you can get a 3.25X multiplier when taking Raleigh to hit a home run. Combine this pick with other markets from the Orioles vs. Guardians, Blue Jays vs. Tigers, Padres vs. Cardinals, Athletics vs. Astros and Mariners vs. Angels.

Sign up here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Get up to $100 in bonus cash and begin with a free pick.

MLB Totals for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Profit Boosts, Protected Picks, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Customers can use a 35% profit boost, 25% profit boost and $10 protected pick on Thursday. These are just some of the MLB markets you can find:

Jose Ramirez: 0.5 stolen bases

Jackson Holliday: 0.5 hits

Sonny Gray: 5.5 strikeouts

Steven Kwan: 1.5 total bases

Spencer Torkelson: 0.5 home runs

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

Mike Trout: 0.5 home runs

Carlos Santana: 0.5 runs

Luis Severino: 17.5 outs

New series will begin on Friday, so you’ll find many markets over the weekend. The Phillies will be in New York to take on the Yankees, while the Dodgers begin a series against the Red Sox.

Sleeper Promo Code: How to Claim $100 Bonus

Take advantage of research tools and follow along with stats using live game casts. You can even connect with friends and create chat groups. First, complete these easy steps to secure bonus cash.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your full name, email address and date of birth. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit up to $100.

You can use your bonus for picks on baseball, basketball, tennis, golf and other sports. All of your active and completed entries will be on the “My Picks” tab.

WNBA Multiplier Boost on Thursday

It has been adding new bonuses for WNBA games every day. On Thursday, you can find a multiplier boost for Sophie Cunningham. The multiplier for her to score over 9.5 points was at 1.60X, but it has been increased to 1.90X. Check markets for the Aces vs. Fever, Sparks vs. Sun and Storm vs. Sky.

Sleeper already has totals for the NFL season. Use this time to make picks on Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Cam Ward, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff and other players.

Sign up through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. New users can gain up to $100 in bonus cash and use a free pick.