Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Instant Bonus for Tigers-Rangers Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim a welcome offer in time for Sunday Night Baseball. Click here to get bonus cash and start with a free pick on Tarik Skubal.









Claim a 100% deposit match by signing up with the Sleeper promo code. Gain up to $100 in bonus cash for MLB picks and take Skubal to record over 0.5 outs for the Tigers. One leg of your opening entry will surely hit.

There is also a pick on sale for the Tigers’ starting pitcher. Instead of 7.5 strikeouts, you can take him to record over 5.5 strikeouts against the Rangers.

Sign up here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Get a 100% deposit match up to $100 and begin with a free pick.

Using the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick for Skubal In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are markets for all MLB games. Browse through options on Sunday for the Red Sox vs. Cubs, Astros vs. Mariners, Brewers vs. Dodgers and Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks. These matchups will lead us into the game in Arlington on ESPN.

In addition to Skubal, you can make picks on Nathan Eovaldi of the Rangers. He’s had a great season of his own, holding a 7-3 record and 1.58 ERA.

Then, check out a variety of totals for hits, home runs, RBIs and other batter stats. There are options for Riley Greene, Adolis Garcia, Gleyber Torres, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Wyatt Langford, Spencer Torkelson and other players.

How to Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper provides customers with an easy-to-use app that includes multiple features, such as research tools and live game casts. Get started by following the links below to activate the welcome offer.

Click here to register with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic information needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method up to $100.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus. Be sure to use all the bonus before it expires in 14 days. You can check all your active and completed entries on the “My Picks” tab.

Make Picks on Rookie NFL Players

It’s not too early to make future picks on the NFL season. Sleeper has added markets for the top rookies, like Cam Ward and Ashton Jeanty. Try connecting with your friends on the app to see who they are picking and create a chat group.

Sleeper is widely known as a platform for season-long fantasy, but it will be a popular choice for daily picks this NFL season. More markets are available for the WNBA, NBA, PGA Tour and other sports.

Follow the links above to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. New customers can lock-in a $100 bonus and start with a free pick.