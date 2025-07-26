Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Releases $100 Daily Fantasy Bonus for MLB Contests

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Register with the Sleeper promo code to unlock a 100% deposit match. Gain up to $100 in bonus cash for entries this weekend on MLB games, the WNBA and UFC Fight Night.

New customers can use a free pick for Sabrina Ionescu on Saturday. Take the WNBA star to record over 0.5 points for the Liberty in your opening contest. Try adding other markets for Los Angeles vs. New York and Seattle vs. Washington to increase your potential winnings.

Sign up here to claim a 100% deposit match with the Sleeper promo code and start with a free pick.

MLB Games for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Profit Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have a busy slate on Saturday, which includes the Phillies vs. Yankees, Blue Jays vs. Tigers, Diamondbacks vs. Pirates, Braves vs. Rangers, Dodgers vs. Red Sox, Guardians vs. Royals, Padres vs. Cardinals, Mets vs. Giants and Mariners vs. Angels.

Sleeper has added a 35% entry boost for MLB, so you have a chance to increase your winnings for an entry. It’s a great way to predict home runs from the top sluggers. Cal Raleigh leads MLB with 39 homers this year, followed by Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani with 37 each. Eugenio Suarez is next with 36 long balls, and he may end up getting traded to a contender before the deadline.

Your bonus can also be used to predict strikeouts and earned runs from top pitchers. Tarik Skubal and Clayton Kershaw are both one the mound on Saturday. Try using the live game casts to follow along with stats during the action.

Sleeper Promo Code Unlocks $100 in Bonus Cash

Make picks on baseball, MMA, basketball and more sports after activating this welcome offer.

Fill in your date of birth, email address and other basic info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method.

The entire amount of your deposit will be matched with a bonus. Begin making entries and view all your active contests under the “My Picks” tab.

Pick on Sale, Protected Pick for UFC Fight Night

There is a pick on sale for UFC Fight Night. Instead of 77.5, you can take Petr Yan to have over 65.5 significant strikes on Saturday as he faces Marcus McGhee.

Other bouts on the main card include Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder, Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa and Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov. Try connecting with your friends on the app to see what picks they are making each week.

Register through the links on this page to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Score up to $100 in bonus cash for daily fantasy and use a free pick.