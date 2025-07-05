Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Match for Holiday Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Sleeper promo code will activate a 100% deposit match. Gain up to $100 in bonus cash to use toward entries this weekend. Plus, there is always a free pick for new users. You can take Kelsey Plum to score over 0.5 points on Saturday, which is nearly a guaranteed winner.

It provides sports fans with a variety of unique features, making it a popular choice in many states. Do research before making picks, follow along with live game casts and connect with your friends to chat about contests throughout the MLB season.

Click here to register with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Get $100 in bonus cash for daily fantasy.

MLB Picks for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The holiday weekend continues Saturday with a full slate of MLB games. Key matchups include the Reds vs. Phillies, Orioles vs. Braves, Yankees vs. Mets, Tigers vs. Guardians, Astros vs. Dodgers and Rangers vs. Padres. Below, we have listed just some of the popular markets.

Aaron Judge: 0.5 hits

Trevor Story: 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

Ranger Suarez: 5.5 strikeouts

Juan Soto: 5.5 fantasy points

Ronald Acuna Jr.: 1.5 total bases

Shohei Ohtani: 0.5 home runs

Create a max entry for a chance at the largest payout. On the other hand, you can choose to flex an entry and still get some winnings if one leg is incorrect.

Sleeper Promo Code: How to Claim $100 Bonus

Start making picks on MLB action in just a few minutes. Complete these steps to start with the best welcome offer.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email address and other basic personal info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like online banking.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100. Keep track of your active and completed contests on the “My Picks” page. In addition to baseball, you can use this bonus for tennis, golf, basketball and other sports. It even has options for the upcoming NFL season. Take this time to make predictions on Cam Ward and other rookies.

Find Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts

Sleeper releases new in-app bonuses every day. Picks on sale are popular, which decreased a total for a certain player. It gives you a much better chance when taking the over.

Multiplier boosts give users the chance at large winnings. Instead of a 1.5X multiplier, you may see a market that increased to 2X.

Get up to $100 in bonus cash for daily fantasy by signing up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. New users can also begin with a free pick.