Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Match as MLB Season Resumes

Get bonus cash for the return of MLB action with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Sign up here to activate a deposit match and start with a free pick.









The Sleeper promo code unlocks a 100% deposit match, allowing new customers to secure up to $100 in bonus cash. Plus, there is a free pick for Patrick Corbin. You can take the Rangers’ starting pitcher to record over 0.5 outs on Friday, which is nearly guaranteed.

There is also a pick on sale for Juan Soto. Instead of a total at 1.5, take Soto to record over 0.5 hits + runs + RBIs for the Mets. Be sure to take advantage of a variety of fantasy features, like live game casts, research tools and chat groups.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Claim a 100% deposit match and begin with a free pick on Corbin.

MLB Games for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, British Open, UFC 318, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are markets for all MLB games. Find options over the weekend for the Red Sox vs. Cubs, Angels vs. Phillies, Padres vs. Nationals, Reds vs. Mets, Yankees vs. Braves, Orioles vs. Rays, Tigers vs. Rangers, Astros vs. Mariners and Brewers vs. Dodgers.

Sleeper includes totals for hits, home runs, RBIs, strikeouts, total bases and other stats. A max entry will result in the largest payout, but all legs must hit. You can choose to flex an entry instead and still receive some winnings if one leg is incorrect. Win up to 1,000X your entry based on the number of picks.

Sleeper Promo Code: How to Gain the $100 Bonus

Sleeper has emerged as one of the most popular choices for daily fantasy, along with season-long leagues. Take these steps to begin with bonus cash.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Provide your name, email, date of birth and other information. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method up to $100.

Your first deposit will be matched with a bonus, which can be used toward baseball, basketball, MMA and other sports over the weekend.

It even has markets for golfers in The Open Championship. Predict rounds from Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and others as they compete at Royal Portrush.

Bonuses for UFC 318

Sleeper has added several bonuses for UFC 318. For example, you can use a pick on sale for Kevin Holland. Take the fighter to record 35.5 significant strikes against Daniel Rodriguez.

And a multiplier boost is available for the main event. Customers can take Max Holloway to win by knockout with a 4.70X multiplier. He will be facing Dustin Poirier, who is ending his career following this bout in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Register through the links on this page to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Grab $100 in bonus cash for daily fantasy and use a free pick for MLB.