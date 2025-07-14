Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Bonus for WNBA, HR Derby Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get bonus cash for WNBA and Home Run Derby entries by signing up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Register here on Monday to claim this welcome offer.









The Sleeper promo code activates a 100% deposit match up to $100. Plus, you can start with a free pick for Napheesa Collier. Take the WNMBA start to record over 0.5 points in your opening contest.

There are two WNBA games on Monday with Minnesota vs. Chicago and Phoenix vs. Golden State. And we have eight of the top hitters in MLB competing in the Home Run Derby. Below, we look at each contender and explain how you can sign up with a bonus.

Score a $100 fantasy bonus here with the Sleeper promo code WTOP.

Sleeper Promo Code for the Home Run Derby

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are the contestants in the Home Run Derby, along with their total homers so far this season.

Cal Raleigh, Mariners (38)

James Wood, Nationals (24)

Junior Caminero, Rays (23)

Byron Buxton, Twins (21)

Brent Rooker, Athletics (20)

Matt Olson, Braves (17)

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees (17)

Oneil Cruz, Pirates (16)

You can make picks on their total home runs in the first round and their longest home run of the event. Cruz has the farthest projection at 471.5 feet, but Raleigh is expected to have the best first round. He’s been dominant for the Mariners this season, outperforming Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and others to lead MLB in home runs.

How to Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

It doesn’t take long to create an account with the Sleeper promo code. Customers can do research, chat with other customers and follow along with game casts. Get access to these features after signing up with this welcome offer.

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email address and date of birth. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted banking method.

The entire amount of your first deposit will be matched with a bonus. You can keep track of your completed and active contests on the “My Picks” tab.

Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts for the WNBA

Sleeper regularly adds picks on sale. A player’s projection will be lowered, giving you a better chance at hitting the over. Angel Reese had a total of 12.5 rebounds on Monday night, but it is on sale. You can take her to grab over 10.5 rebounds for the Sky as they take on the Lynx.

A multiplier boost is available for Courtney Williams. Instead of 1.69X, the multiplier is set at 1.99X for taking Williams to score over 14.5 points.

And there are already markets for the next NFL season, which is just around the corner. Take this time to predict how many touchdowns Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty and other rookies will have this year.

Use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim a $100 fantasy bonus. Make picks on WNBA games, the Home Run Derby and other sports.