Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Red Sox-Phillies, MLB Picks

The Sleeper promo code will activate a 100% deposit match. New customers can score up to $100 in bonus cash for entries. Also, be on the lookout for free picks, multiplier boosts, protected picks and picks on sale.

There are markets for all MLB games. We have a full slate on Monday featuring all 30 teams. Find options for the Orioles vs. Guardians, Tigers vs. Pirates, Red Sox vs. Phillies, Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Astros vs. Diamondbacks, Brewers vs. Mariners and Twins vs. Dodgers.

Monday MLB Picks for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Paul Skenes is on the mound for the Pirates on Monday. He has a 2.01 ERA that leads MLB, but just a 4-8 record as the Pirates struggle to score runs. You can make picks on his number of strikeouts, earned runs, hits allowed, walks and fantasy points.

And these are options you’ll find for some of the best sluggers in MLB. The number of picks in your contest will determine potential winnings.

Shohei Ohtani: 0.5 home runs

Kyle Schwarber: 7.5 fantasy points

Jose Ramirez: 2.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Elly De La Cruz: 0.5 stolen bases

Juan Soto: 0.5 doubles

Mike Trout: 0.5 hits

Ronald Acuna Jr.: 1.5 total bases

Aaron Judge: 0.5 home runs

Cody Bellinger: 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Bryce Harper: 1.5 total bases

WNBA Returns on Tuesday Night

We usually find picks on sale and multiplier boosts for WNBA games. Action is back following the All-Star break on Tuesday. Find markets for Los Angeles vs. Washington, Indiana vs. New York, Chicago vs. Minnesota, Atlanta vs. Las Vegas and Dallas vs. Seattle. Caitlyn Clark is not expected to take the floor after missing 10 games in the first half of the season.

It already has added season totals for NFL players. Get in your future picks for Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Cam Ward and others.

