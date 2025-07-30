Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB, WNBA Daily Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Claim a 100% deposit match by signing up with the Sleeper promo code. Redeem up to $100 in bonus cash and create your opening entry with a free pick.

The free pick is for Napheesa Collier. Take the WNBA star to record over 0.5 points on Wednesday night for the Lynx. Combine this selection with other markets from the Liberty vs. Lynx, Dream vs. Wings and Mercury vs. Fever.

Register here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Get up to $100 in bonus cash with a 100% deposit match and begin with a free pick.

MLB Picks for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Profit Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Find markets for every MLB matchup, such as the Rockies vs. Guardians, Rays vs. Yankees, Dodgers vs. Reds, Marlins vs. Cardinals, Rangers vs. Angels and Mariners vs. Athletics on Wednesday. These are just a few of the popular options:

Manny Machado: 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Jose Ramirez: 1.5 total bases

Cody Bellinger: 0.5 hits

Jazz Chisholm Jr.: 0.5 home runs

Shohei Ohtani: 1.5 earned runs

Cal Raleigh: 0.5 hits

Nathan Eovaldi: 17.5 outs

Bryan Woo: 5.5 strikeouts

Brent Rooker: 0.5 runs

There are also multiplier boosts for Raleigh and Ohtani. These special bonuses will increase your potential winnings when added to a contest.

Try connecting with your friends on the app to chat about MLB picks throughout the season. Customers can also follow along with live game casts and conduct research before making picks.

Sleeper Promo Code: Guide to Claim $100 Fantasy Bonus

Win up to 1,000X your entry after signing up with this welcome offer on a highly rated daily fantasy app. New customers can get started in just a few minutes.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic info needed to verify your identity and age. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit up to $100.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus, which can’t exceed $100. Use this for picks on baseball, basketball, golf and other sports throughout the week.

Picks on Sale for UFC This Weekend

Sleeper has already added picks on sale for UFC bouts on Saturday. It lowers projections for select markets, giving you a better chance at a win. Instead of 36.5, you can take Chris Duncan to have over 29.5 significant strikes. And the total for Danny Silva has been dropped to 39.5 significant strikes.

It’s also a great time to look at NFL totals for the season. Use this time to predict passing yards from Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Cam Ward, Lamar Jackson and other quarterbacks.

Register through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Claim $100 in bonus cash for daily fantasy and begin with a free pick.