Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Match for MLB All-Star Game, WNBA Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers who use the Sleeper promo code WTOP can redeem bonus cash this week. Sign up here to activate this welcome offer in time for the MLB All-Star Game.









Apply the Sleeper promo code to claim a 100% deposit match. Gain up to $100 in bonuses to use toward fantasy contests. Plus, there is a free pick for Caitlyn Clark for your opening entry. Take Clark to record over 0.5 points for the Fever on Tuesday night.

Combine the free pick with other selections from the Fever vs. Sun and Mystics vs. Sparks. Below, we show some of the options baseball fans can find for the All-Star Game.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and get $100 in bonus cash for daily fantasy.

MLB All-Star Game Picks for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Action will take place at Truist Field in Atlanta, Georgia. First pitch is set for 8 pm ET. Get in your pre-game picks and follow along with a live game cast on Sleeper during the game.

Paul Skenes is making the start for the National League, while Tarik Skubal is on the mound for the American League. These pitchers have markets for strikeouts and earned runs.

Additional totals are available for hitters. Make picks on hits, RBIs, runs, singles and more stats. There are options for Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Riley Greene. Raleigh will look to follow up with his win in the Home Run Derby with another long ball during the All-Star Game.

Go to the promotions tab to find a 30% profit boost to use toward any of these MLB picks.

Sleeper Promo Code Releases $100 Fantasy Bonus

Customers can conduct research and create chat groups on the app. Gain access to these fantasy features after taking these steps to activate the welcome offer.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, and date of birth to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method up to $100.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus. View all your active and completed contests on the “My Picks” tab.

Multiplier Boosts & Picks on Sale

Sleeper regularly adds multiplier boosts for different sports. For example, you can take Clark to record over 8.5 assists on Tuesday night with a 1.95X multiplier (instead of 1.79X).

And picks on sale will lower totals, making it easier to hit the over. Users can take Kelsey Plum to have over 14.5 points for the Sparks, which was lowered from 17.5.

Multiplier boosts and picks on sale are already available for UFC 318 on Saturday. The main card will feature Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier.

Use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to activate a 100% deposit match. Score a $100 bonus and begin with a free pick.