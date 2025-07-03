Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Match for MLB, WNBA Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who use this Sleeper promo code will receive a 100% deposit match up to $100. Plus, you can start with a free pick for Napheesa Collier. Her total has been reduced to 0.5 points, making this an easy option for Thursday night.

WNBA fans can find several other multiplier boosts and picks on sale. These are for Aja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Paige Bueckers. Similar boosts are available for MLB, such as an increased multiplier for those wanting to take Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run.

Sleeper Promo Code for MLB Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have a smaller slate of games on Thursday night. Go through markets for the Tigers vs. Nationals, Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Brewers vs. Mets, Angels vs. Braves, Guardians vs. Cubs, Giants vs. Diamondbacks, White Sox vs. Dodgers and Royals vs. Mariners.

The number of picks in your entry will determine your potential payout. You can choose a max entry to receive the most winnings or flex an entry to get a smaller payout if only one leg is incorrect. Below, we have listed just some of the popular MLB markets.

Jo Adell (LAA): 0.5 hits

Brandon Walter (HOU): 4.5 strikeouts

Dustin May (LAD): 15.5 outs

CJ Abrams (WAS): 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

Aaron Judge (NYY): 0.5 home runs

Clarke Schmidt (NYY): 20.5 fantasy points

Juan Soto (NYM): 1.5 total bases

Guide to Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper is a popular option for season-long fantasy, but it has been growing in popularity for daily picks. New customers can get bonus cash by taking the following steps.

Enter your name, email, date of birth and other account info. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100. Keep track of all your active and completed entries on the “My Picks” tab.

Follow Along with Game Casts, Chat with Friends

It provides MLB fans with a variety of special features. For example, you can easily follow along with your picks with live game casts. And try creating a group with your friends to chat about MLB throughout the season. Before making entries, take advantage of the research tools and see which players have been playing well.

Your bonus can be used for more than just baseball and basketball. Find markets for the Wimbledon, CONCACAF Gold Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

